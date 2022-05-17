Owensboro man dies in southern Indiana shooting

HARRISON CO, Ind (WEHT) – Two men are dead after police and Good Samaritans stopped to help what appeared to be a stranded driver.

It happened around 9:30 Monday night. Indiana State Police say a white Ford Escape, driven by Justin Moore, 31, of Owensboro, KY, was stopped in the roadway in the 12,000 block of SR 135 just south of Palmyra.

A Palmyra police officer and two Good Samaritans arrived at the scene around the same time. According to ISP, shots were fired within seconds of the three men getting out of their vehicles, killing Moore and one of the Good Samaritans, Jacob Tyler McClanahan, 24, of Corydon, IN.

Emergency responders attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful. The Palmyra officer was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing, and detectives and crime scene technicians are still on the scene. State Road 135 remains closed at the crime scene and will likely be closed for several hours.

Investigators have not released how many weapons were involved, how many shots were fired, or who fired the shots.

Autopsies have been scheduled for Wednesday.

