Dearborn, MI

Westbound I-94 closed at Rotunda after two semi-trucks crash

By Jack Nissen
fox2detroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Officials have shutdown westbound I-94 at Rotunda following a crash involving two tractor-trailer trucks, including one hauling a tanker. The crash completely shutdown access in the westbound direction since about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Drivers were being...

www.fox2detroit.com

