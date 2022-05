Gestures say it all sometimes and for all Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) did not talk to reporters at the finish line of stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia, visually at least the Dutchman seemed to recognise that he had been beaten fair and square by Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) in the two-way sprint which decided the day.

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO