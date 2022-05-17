Soccer & Baseball Fall

The City of Cedar Falls has announced the three finalist for the Public Safety Director position. The position became available after Jeff Olson announced his retirement in March. The finalists include Craig Berte, who is the current Acting Public Safety Director. He is a graduate of UNI and has been in law enforcement since 1991. Lynn “Al” Fear Jr. is currently the Director of Mobile Medical Stimulation at the University of Iowa and the Founder of Guardian Training Services. He is a graduate of Fort Hays State and was on the police forces in Cedar Rapids and Coralville from 1995 to 2020. Mark Howard is a UNI grad and is currently the Acting Police Chief in Cedar Falls. He has been with Cedar Falls Public Safety since 2007. Prior to that he was an officer in the Waverly Police Department for a decade.

