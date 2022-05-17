ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, IA

Soccer & Baseball Fall

By scottsuhr
 2 days ago

Monday night in high school boys soccer the...

Boys Try to Join Girls in Next Round

On Y99.3 listen to Substate boys soccer Thursday as the Waterloo Columbus boys host Cedar Valley Christian. Pre-match at 6:15 and kickoff at 6:30. Wednesday night on Y99.3 in girls Regional action the Columbus girls cruised by the Clayton Ridge Eagles 6-0. Anna Kneeland and Adrianna Gallen each had two goals while Nikayla Youngblut and Natalie Steele each added a goal.
WATERLOO, IA
Columbus & Denver Girls Advance

Wednesday night on Y99.3 in girls Regional action the Columbus girls cruised by the Clayton Ridge Eagles 6-0. Anna Kneeland and Adrianna Gallen each had two goals while Nikayla Youngblut and Natalie Steele each added a goal. Wednesday night on KWAY Country the Denver Cyclones topped North Fayette-Valley 3-0 as...
DENVER, IA
W-SR Changes Course in Conference Search

The Waverly-Shell Rock School Board voted unanimously Monday night to rescind its recent vote to apply for the Mississippi Valley Conference. The board then voted unanimously to have boys and girls wrestling apply to join the MVC and all other sports join the WaMaC. Letters will be sent to both conferences. The board changed course because the coaches overwhelmingly support joining the WaMaC while wrestling desires to compete in the MVC.
WAVERLY, IA
Bodensteiner & Mummelthei Qualify for State

Wednesday in Clear Lake the Waverly-Shell Rock girls golf team missed qualifying for State by a couple strokes as Clear Lake shot a 321, West Delaware fired a 362 and the Go-Hawks had a 364. Waverly-Shell Rock’s Brenna Bodensteiner shot a career-best 79 and Mady Mummelthei fired an 82 to qualify for State individually.
WAVERLY, IA
Urbana, IA
98.1 KHAK

American Idol Finalist Grew Up Just a Few Hours From Cedar Rapids

As you're probably aware, there has been a ton of talent coming out of Iowa over the years. Some Iowa natives include Ashton Kutcher, Jason Momoa, and the list goes on. Even American Idol season 16 winner Maddie Poppe is from Clarksville, Iowa. With all of this talent oozing out of the state it's no surprise that some of that talent would spread to our surrounding areas.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
94.1 KRNA

15 Iowa Restaurants on the Water That You Can Visit This Summer

We may not have as many bodies of water as Minnesota or Michigan, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy the ones we have!. If you're looking to have some food or drinks out on a patio by the water this summer, there are quite a few places here in Iowa that you can check out! Whether you're traveling over to Arnolds Park and Lake Okoboji, or just looking to take a little day trip somewhere in Eastern Iowa on the Mississippi River, you have options.
IOWA STATE
Finalist for Public Safety Director

The City of Cedar Falls has announced the three finalist for the Public Safety Director position. The position became available after Jeff Olson announced his retirement in March. The finalists include Craig Berte, who is the current Acting Public Safety Director. He is a graduate of UNI and has been in law enforcement since 1991. Lynn “Al” Fear Jr. is currently the Director of Mobile Medical Stimulation at the University of Iowa and the Founder of Guardian Training Services. He is a graduate of Fort Hays State and was on the police forces in Cedar Rapids and Coralville from 1995 to 2020. Mark Howard is a UNI grad and is currently the Acting Police Chief in Cedar Falls. He has been with Cedar Falls Public Safety since 2007. Prior to that he was an officer in the Waverly Police Department for a decade.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KROC News

Unbelievable Video From Derecho That Hit Iowa in August 2020

It was August 10 and 11, 2020, when the Iowa sky turned green and all hell broke loose. A devastating weather event called a Derecho blazed through Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana. Described as a hurricane over Iowa the storm caused an estimated $11 billion in damages and spawned...
IOWA STATE
Cedar Rapids Brewery is Becoming a Comedy Club

With Penguins Comedy Club currently closed, the owner of a brewery on the city's Southwest side has stepped up to fill the void for people needing an outlet to tickle their funny bones. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Thew Brewing, located at 301 2nd Ave. SW is becoming The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

A boutique hotel for the Surf District?

(Above) Three Stars Plaza sits on the west edge of the Surf District along North Shore Drive. The Surf Ballroom, its education center and two restaurants are located east of the park. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy. Feasibility study will drive Destination Iowa grant application. by Marianne Gasaway. Iowa Governor...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
Freedom Festival Balloon Glow Moving to Saturday Night, New Location

A bigger space, more hot air balloons, and on Saturday night. The 2022 Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival Balloon Glow promises to be the best one yet!. The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival has announced this year's Balloon Glow will be held on Saturday, June 18 from 5 to 10 p.m. It will be held at the Frisbee Golf Course at Jones Park (201 Wilson Avenue SW). It's a huge space.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowans Are Great at NOT Falling for This Scam

No one should ever fall for a scam. After the 2020 derecho, there were plenty of cruel opportunists who descended on Cedar Rapids and surrounding communities, preying on people in need. These are the types of scams we're often warned to try hard to avoid. But another type of scam...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Man Arrested for Walking Into a Home & Assaulting Woman

A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly walking into people’s homes uninvited and assaulting a woman, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Willie Baskerville allegedly entered the home of a woman on Columbia Circle around 1:00 on Tuesday. He is accused of pushing a dog out of the way before forcing the woman against a wall and demanding her keys. She was able to push him out of the door, however. Baskerville then went to a home on Prospect Blvd where he knocked on the door and told the resident to open up or he would “expose his secrets.” After a struggle with police Baskerville was arrested and charged with Interference Causing Injury and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
WATERLOO, IA
Old Navy, 2 other stores may be coming to Mason City's west side

MASON CITY, Iowa - A couple of empty buildings on Mason City’s west side may soon have new occupants. In a city council agenda released Monday, it stated that Old Navy, Five Below and Ross Dress for Less would open in the Willow Creek Crossing. “This development agreement provides...
MASON CITY, IA
Two injured in Fayette County crash

OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Fayette County on Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 40th Street and L Avenue near Oelwein. In a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Randal Ladeburg,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
Suspect in two Cedar Rapids murders is arrested in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man wanted for two killings in Linn County has been arrested in Davenport. U.S. Marshals apprehended Kazius Jarekaiser Childress, 20, and took him to the Scott County Jail on Tuesday. Childress was wanted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of going armed with intent.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

