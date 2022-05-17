ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Home Depot raises annual profit forecast as demand holds up

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PFwpK_0fgiyabW00
The logo of Home Depot is seen in Encinitas, California April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

May 17 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc (HD.N) increased its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday as home improvement retailers benefit from higher prices and steady demand for tools and building materials.

The company's shares rose 4% to $307.99 in premarket trading as Home Depot also posted a surprise increase in quarterly same-store sales.

During the COVID-19 lockdowns people took up several do-it-yourself (DIY) home projects and hired professionals to upgrade their homes, lifting sales at Home Depot and smaller rival Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N) in 2020.

Sales from DIY customers have slowed with the easing of pandemic-related curbs, according to analysts.

However, demand from home-improvement professionals is holding up despite price increases of products due to higher lumber and copper costs.

About 40% to 45% of Home Depot's customers are professionals, compared with 20% to 25% for Lowe's, according to brokerage Jefferies.

Home Depot now expects comparable sales to increase about 3% in fiscal 2022, compared with its previous forecast of a slight positive growth. Analysts were expecting a 1.4% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The U.S. housing market remains hot amid tight supply helping sales at Home Depot and Lowe's, even as rising mortgage rates might be a dampener in the coming months.

Home Depot expects earnings per share growth to be in the mid-single digits percentage range in fiscal 2022, compared with its previous forecast of low-single digits percentage growth.

Expect sales and profit trends at Home Depot to help allay widespread market concerns of easing consumer spending at least for a while, Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel said.

Same-store sales rose 2.2% in the first quarter ended May 1, compared with analysts' estimates of a 2.7% decline.

Home Depot earned $4.09 per share in the reported quarter, beating estimates of $3.68.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Here's what Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowe's tell us about the state of the American consumer

Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowe's reported quarterly results this week, and they each offered a different perspective on where and how people are spending their money. "While we've experienced high levels of inflation in our international markets over the years, U.S. inflation being this high and moving so quickly, both in food and general merchandise, is unusual," Walmart's CEO said.
RETAIL
MySanAntonio

Walmart flashes a warning sign to the entire consumer economy

Walmart just highlighted the dark side of inflation. The world's biggest retailer on Tuesday reported profit that fell short of Wall Street expectations and downgraded its outlook for full-year earnings per share from a mid-single digit increase to a 1% decline. Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said the bottom-line results were "unexpected" and reflect the "unusual" environment. The shares fell as much as 9%.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Depot Inc#Home Improvement#Same Store Sales#Thomson Reuters#Lowe S Cos Inc#Diy#Home Depot#Ibes#Refinitiv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Mashed

The Big Change Costco Just Made To Its Membership Benefits

Buying a Costco membership can change your shopping game, especially if you frequent big box stores like most Americans. According to the company's website, anyone with a Costco membership can score savings and earn rewards on their purchases, and the card allows for full refunds if a shopper isn't happy with a particular purchase. These perks only mark the tip of the iceberg, though. Real Simple found that members can also take advantage of programs that refill their inkjet printer cartridges, offer discounts on gift cards, let you purchase books signed by their authors, and even let you take advantage of Costco's travel agency.
RETAIL
hunker.com

Costco Is Getting Rid of a Beloved Member Perk

When we saw that Costco got rid of another member perk, we assumed it had something to do with the brand's COVID-19 policies. After all, Costco just did away with its special pandemic hours. However, this time around, the company has one of its beloved member benefits on the chopping block: the Costco mortgage program.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

3 Big Mistakes You’re Probably Making at Costco

Costco is a popular membership-based retail store. Many Costco members love its affordable prices and popular house-branded products. Unfortunately, some members shop with the wrong credit card or buy the wrong brands. Costco is one of several membership-based retail stores along with Sam’s Club and BJ’s. Many Costco members really...
RETAIL
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

443K+
Followers
331K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy