Bell Works Chicagoland Announces Heritage-Crystal Clean as Latest Office Tenant

Bell Works Chicagoland, the former AT&T corporate campus and Chicagoland’s first ‘metroburb’ — a self-contained metropolis in suburbia — announced it has signed an 11-year lease with Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., marking the company as the building’s largest tenant to date.

Bell Works Chicagoland will become home to HCC’s national headquarters in August 2022. The publicly-traded environmental products and services company will occupy one full quadrant on the building’s third floor, consisting of 32,000 square feet, plus an additional 7,000 square feet of space on an adjacent quadrant. Its offices will be designed by NELSON Worldwide.

“The continued interest we’re seeing for our thoughtfully designed spaces is a testament to the needs and priorities of today’s workforce,” said Ralph Zucker, President of Somerset Development, the developer behind Bell Works Chicagoland in a statement. “Companies are proactively seeking environments that not only enable their teams to flourish, work collaboratively, and think creatively, but also reflect the core values of their business. Like us, HCC is a company with a deep passion for sustainability and innovation, and we’re excited to welcome them as the newest tenant at our growing metroburb.”

HCC will bring its team of 180 workers from its longtime home in Elgin, Illinois, to the metroburb. The space will support the core functions of the company while simultaneously encompassing HCC’s sustainability-driven mission and the natural surroundings of Bell Works Chicagoland, which includes reclaimed wetlands.

Notable features of the headquarters include four custom branding areas. The floor plan and interior design were thoughtfully prepared to integrate the workspace with the concept of nature and walking through a wooded path, offering employees access to daylight with ergonomic sit/stand desks and chairs placed along the exterior of the layout. A large cafe for gathering and entertainment will be equipped with a ping pong table, TV, and multiple seating arrangements. There will also be built-in cupboards for recycling glass, plastic, paper, and batteries throughout, keeping sustainability a priority on all levels. Customized meeting areas from individual niches to medium-sized conference rooms and a large-scale boardroom will promote flexibility and collaboration throughout the space.

“As a National Environmental Services Company dedicated to sustainability and corporate social responsibility, Bell Works Chicagoland was a natural fit when deciding where to relocate our headquarters,” said Brian Recatto, President and CEO at HCC. “The metroburb encompasses all of the priorities and preferences of our team — from highly collaborative, open spaces to flourishing natural light and the surrounding nature-filled landscape. Located just a short distance from our original headquarters, the space will be conveniently located for our staff and set us up for continued long-term success.”

In 2021, Bell Works announced Platinum Home Mortgage signed a long-term lease to join the office community at Bell Works Chicagoland. The company now occupies 22,000 square feet spread across three dedicated office spaces at the metroburb. Headline Solar also recently joined Bell Works’ growing list of office tenants, and occupies 15,690 square feet with another 15,000 square feet available for potential expansion. Other occupants include CPA Advisors Group, a boutique full-service accounting firm; Mosquito Hunters, a locally-owned residential and commercial mosquito control company; and The Next Unicorn, an equity crowdfunding firm.

Recently, Bell Works Chicagoland also celebrated the grand opening of coLab, the official coworking membership experience at the property. Spread across 15,000 square feet, the new coworking facility offers flexible lease terms and workspaces, including access to dedicated conference and meeting rooms, lounges, and state-of-the-art amenities. coLab was designed by Paola Zamudio and her team at NPZ Style & Decor, who also led the transformation of the interior at the metroburb.

The metroburb additionally features 60,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space, which provides both members and visitors alike with an eclectic mix of dining and entertainment options. Local Chicago favorite Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea also opened at the campus earlier this year.

Sven Sykes, Executive Vice President at Colliers International, represented HCC in the transaction. Steve Kling, Principal at Colliers International, represented Bell Works Chicagoland in the transaction.