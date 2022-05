Wednesday morning was mainly sunny and mild, at least around sunrise. Morning lows fell to around 60° across much of our area. However, midday temperatures soared into the 80s. Temperatures peak in the low to mid 90s Wednesday afternoon, well above normal for this time of year. A front that pushed to our south Monday night retreats north as a warm front through Alabama Wednesday. Winds turn to the southwest behind the front.

