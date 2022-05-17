ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Homeless Strategy Officer apologizes for break-in at Candlewood Suites

By Daniel Gravois
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rFg0a_0fgixpYy00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The woman in charge of Austin’s homeless strategy is apologizing after vandals broke into a city-owned hotel that will be converted into transitional housing for the homeless.

Dianna Gray, the city’s Homeless Strategy Officer, spoke Monday night during a virtual meeting about the May 5 break-in at the former Candlewood Suites in northwest Austin.

“The intent had been to have security on site previous to this event. It had been requested, and there was a delay in the requesting, so it had not been initiated. We acknowledge that as a failing and apologize,” Gray said.

The response came after Austin City Council member Mackenzie Kelly shared photos May 12 of broken doors and broken door knobs.

MORE: Break-in at former Candlewood Suites building Austin bought to house homeless

In August 2021, Austin City Council moved to buy the Candlewood Suites on Pecan Park Boulevard to transform into permanent supportive housing for the homeless population. The goal was to convert the hotel into 80 rooms as part of the city’s HEAL initiative or Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link.

The city said the “facility is designed for individuals living with disabilities who need housing assistance and ongoing support as they exit long-term homelessness.”

A city spokesperson told KXAN the facility is “currently vacant” as it awaits renovations. It “introduced regular security patrols” after the trespassing incident on May 5.

“The city intended to implement routine security monitoring earlier this year. However, due to a delay in processing the request, security had not been initiated at the site,” according to a memo that addressed the city’s security strategy following the break-in.

The memo stated security will now patrol the facility “day and night.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: WillCo Judge wants answers from Austin over hotel purchase

According to the city’s Homeless Strategy Division, occupants should fill in late this year or early next year. On Thursday, city council is set to approve a contract with Family Eldercare to start work on the former Candlewood Suites building to make the necessary renovations to convert it to a transitional facility.

The renovations are expected to take around six months, the spokesperson said.

There is also a plan to track residents’ progress. The city said staff will keep tabs on residents’ stabilization. A spokesperson also said, “while many residents may move on to fully independent living, the intention of PSH is to provide a long-term home.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 4

DT Austin
2d ago

Good luck with that. Exactly as residents feared. Another Adler, Casar pushed agenda that will fail.

Reply
8
Gale Mac
2d ago

No dollar figure on what it will take to repair and replace practically everything in the building? The place was basically gutted of anything of value.

Reply
3
Related
KVUE

20 people moved from South Austin homeless camp to shelters

AUSTIN, Texas — Twenty people were moved from a homeless encampment in South Austin to temporary shelters on May 18, according to the City of Austin. The people experiencing homelessness were moved to city-owned Northbridge and Southbridge shelters as part of the Housing-Focused Encampment Link (HEAL) initiative. According to...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

City Blamed After Break-Ins at Future Housing for People Exiting Homelessness

City officials are responding after the former Candlewood Suites hotel in far Northwest Austin, purchased by the city as future supportive housing for people exiting homelessness, was broken into and vandalized on May 5, causing an undetermined amount of property damage and stoking the fears of neighbors vocally opposed to Austin's plans for the building.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Monthly

A Texas Cop’s Indictment Made Him a Right-wing Darling. Will It Get Him Elected?

On the morning of Sunday, May 31, 2020, the then–Austin Police Department chief, Brian Manley, held a briefing in the APD parking garage with more than one hundred officers who were about to start their shifts. The police response the day before to Austin’s protests over the murder of George Floyd had made national news. During rallies in the city, officers had fired beanbag rounds—cloth pouches of lead pellets—at protesters, who they say were rioting. APD considers those rounds “deadly force,” with the capability to kill or seriously maim if they hit a target’s head. Indeed, that Saturday, at least one civilian had been seriously injured, sixteen-year-old Levi Ayala, in an incident a city councilman had made Manley aware of. Ayala had been observing a protest on Interstate 35 from a hill near the highway when he was shot in the head, sustaining a brain injury. Manley wanted to refresh his team of officers about “target discernment” and the “rules of engagement” of “less lethal” weapons.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
KXAN

Summer safety at Lake Georgetown amid teen’s death

Crisis counselors are available all week for students at Stony Point High School in Round Rock. The district confirms one of its teenaged students died after jumping from the cliffs on Lake Georgetown on Sunday.  Police say the 16-year-old did not surface and was rescued by first responders before being pronounced dead.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KXAN

Man arrested, accused of touching young girl at Barton Springs

APD said Moses Adrian Guitierrez, 29, faces a second-degree felony charge of indecency with child sexual contact after an incident at Barton Springs Pool. The affidavit said Guitierrez inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl multiple times and also tried to give the girl money.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Austin City Council#The Candlewood Suites
KVUE

Person dies after being struck by train near Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — An individual is dead after they were struck by a train near Downtown Austin early Thursday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted just before 3 a.m. that medics responded to a collision between a train and a pedestrian at 1003 W. Third Street.. An adult was declared dead at the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Family hasn't seen Kyle teen for over 2 weeks

KYLE, Texas — A teen from Kyle, Texas, is missing. The Hays County Sheriff's Office said on May 18 that Eunice Aguirre hasn't been seen by her family since April 30. The sheriff's office said the 15-year-old left her residence in Kyle on April 30 and has not returned home.
KYLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
US105

Video Shows Crazy Austin, Texas Driver Intentionally Slam Into Truck

Since I was a little girl, I have always heard that Texas hast he craziest drivers. Well, if there was ever any doubt in my mind, the video below has squashed it. A woman in Austin was recently hospitalized with severe injuries after someone in another car deliberately veered through several lanes of traffic just to wreck into her. The driver who authorities say seems to have wanted to get into a confrontation with other drivers rammed right into the woman's vehicle and almost caused it to flip.
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

​Rising cyclist victim of apparent Austin homicide

AUSTIN, Texas — A rising star in the world of competitive cycling was the victim of an apparent homicide in East Austin. Moriah Wilson, 25, was found bleeding and unconscious by a friend at a house located Maple Avenue, according to Austin Police Department. Police received a call on...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

North Austin auto pedestrian crash leaves 1 person dead

AUSTIN, Texas - An auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin has left one person dead. Austin-Travis County EMS says the crash happened at West Rundberg Lane and North Lamar Boulevard at around 3:10 a.m. The crash involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles went off the roadway and hit and killed...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

‘Horrifying’ wait times for state hospital beds, official says

Under normal circumstances, a person charged with a crime and found mentally incompetent to stand trial would be quickly sent to a state hospital for mental competency restoration. Once stabilized, they could return to jail and proceed with their case. Without room in the state hospitals, these people now languish in jail, in many cases more than a year. That leaves their families and others waiting for closure, too.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy