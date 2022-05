Greetings from Mobile where I am attending the National Weather Service Office Mobile’s Integrated Warning Team Tropical Workshop. I am here today, along with other members of the media, state and local officials, and a slew of EMAs from Southwest Alabama and the Florida Panhandle discussing past storms as well as future tropical events. Among this year’s discussion, include the seasonal outlooks and how we can be better prepared and respond when the next storm impacts the shores of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

