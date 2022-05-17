ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 5/17

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISP: Owensboro man killed in shooting in Harrison Co., Ind. ISP: Owensboro man killed...

WEHT/WTVW

Evansville woman accused of hitting neighbor with handgun

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A dispute between neighbors landed one Evansville woman in jail after she allegedly hit her neighbor in the head with a gun. On Sunday, officers state they responded to Russell Avenue to a caller saying a rifle was fired in the area. According to police, the neighbor of the 911 caller […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

DCSO: Man charged with menacing at a trailer park

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Law enforcement officials and police went to a trailer park to investigate a suspect. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says on May 16 around 2:13 p.m., DCSO and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) responded to the Colony Mobile Home Park in reference to a male threatening people with a […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
Wave 3

Volunteer firefighter killed in Southern Indiana double homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are conducting an investigation into an officer-involving shooting that occurred in Harrison County and resulted in the deaths of two people, one of whom was a volunteer fireman. An officer from the Palmyra Police Department was called out about 9:30 p.m. on Monday...
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Blacktop Camp by Beast Training

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Beast Training Founder DJ Shouse and some talented Terre Haute players came by the show to talk about the upcoming free basketball skills camp called Blacktop Camp. The camp will be held from June 27 to July 1, 2022. Watch the attached interview to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Juvenile on a moped was shot at

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) reports that a juvenile on Owensboro’s west side was shot at on Sunday. Police responded around 2:07 p.m. to West 7th Street and Crabtree Avenue for a report of a firearm discharge. Police say officers determined a juvenile on a moped had been shot at by […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Overturned semi in Dubois Co. causes traffic delays

UPDATE: Dubois County Sheriff’s Office confirms the roadways are now back open. HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Drivers are having to take alternate routes as a semi crash has closed an entire road in the Huntingburg area. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says SR64 at the intersection of 400 West will be closed for an extended […]
WEHT/WTVW

Gas station worker recalls robbery after officer involved shooting

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Authorities said the man accused of shooting an Owensboro police officer was arrested Sunday morning in Spencer County, Indiana. It all started when authorities said Bronson Lindsey, 32, of Rockport robbed an Owensboro convenience store on East 25th Street at gunpoint Saturday night. Angela Young was about to do her closing […]
OWENSBORO, KY

