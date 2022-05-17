ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole County, MO

Should Cole County revisit the idea of a leash law?

By Name
kwos.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you think Cole County should have a leash law on the books? Voters turned thumbs – down on...

kwos.com

Comments / 1

Related
krcgtv.com

Two Jefferson City residents injured in crash in Callaway County

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Two Jefferson City residents were injured in a crash late Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report says 33-year-old Kenneth Shumate was driving northbound on Highway 63, just north of County Road 399, when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle traveled off...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russellville, MO
Local
Missouri Government
County
Cole County, MO
Cole County, MO
Government
City
Jefferson City, MO
kwos.com

Maybe you don’t need a JCMO business license

If you have a one –person home based business operating out of your garage, should you still have to go to City Hall and pay for a business license? A new state law would exempt those Mom and Pop ‘no – impact’ companies from needing that city license …
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
northeastnews.net

MO County Clerk: Look Up Your New District Before Election Time

With congressional voting district maps finally in place in Missouri, county clerks are working to educate voters on the changes. Every 10 years after the census is conducted, the state’s voting maps are redrawn. Brianna Lennon, county clerk in Boone County, said it is important to make sure residents...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leash#Dog Attacks
KOLR10 News

Daybreak on the Road: Trail of Tears in Waynesville, Missouri

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — The land that Pulaski County and Waynesville inhabits has a history that goes back long before the city and county were established. Leaders are making efforts to recognize and honor those who traveled along the Trail of Tears. OzarksFirst spoke with former Waynesville Mayor, teacher, and author Luge Hardman about this aspect […]
WAYNESVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
KOMU

Jefferson City church recalls destructive tornado 3 years later

JEFFERSON CITY - The three-year anniversary of the EF-3 tornado that struck Jefferson City is this Sunday, May 22. One of the buildings that was completely destroyed was Community Christian Church off Ellis Boulevard. The three-year anniversary hits close to home for Glen Gessley, who has been a member at...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

St. Robert man arrested for Pulaski County burglary

One man is arrested for a burglary in Pulaski County. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called to the 14000 block of St. Robert Outer Road Monday for a report of a burglary. When deputies arrived, they found that items had been stolen and about $1,000 worth...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

One Mid – Mo Rep. calls congress map ‘asinine’

Governor Parson’s office has started the review process of the new congressional redistricting map approved by state lawmakers, which splits Columbia and Boone County into TWO districts. Columbia Democratic State Representative David Tyson Smith is critical of the new map, which splits Columbia along Broadway:. Representative Smith says the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police confirm officers recovered inert grenade last week in downtown Columbia flowerbed

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department has confirmed officers recovered an inert grenade in downtown Columbia last week. Police responded to the 700 block of East Broadway around noon on May 11. Witnesses at the scene told ABC 17 News the device was found in a flowerbed in front of Central Bank. A bomb The post Police confirm officers recovered inert grenade last week in downtown Columbia flowerbed appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Vienna man accused of threatening neighbors with a hatchet

A Maries County man is facing charges for threatening a neighbor with a hatchet. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to a home on Highway Y in Vienna on Tuesday evening to investigate a man making threats toward a neighbor. When deputies arrived, they were told by the victim and other witnesses that Lyndell Lewis, 31, had gotten upset that his neighbor’s trash can was in his driveway. The neighbors say they were unsure of how it got there, removed it, and apologized, but Lewis kept acting belligerent. At one point he allegedly armed himself with a hatchet and threatened to kill his neighbors.
VIENNA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy