Should Cole County revisit the idea of a leash law?

A Maries County man is facing charges for threatening a neighbor with a hatchet. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to a home on Highway Y in Vienna on Tuesday evening to investigate a man making threats toward a neighbor. When deputies arrived, they were told by the victim and other witnesses that Lyndell Lewis, 31, had gotten upset that his neighbor’s trash can was in his driveway. The neighbors say they were unsure of how it got there, removed it, and apologized, but Lewis kept acting belligerent. At one point he allegedly armed himself with a hatchet and threatened to kill his neighbors.

VIENNA, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO