HAVEN, Kan. (KWCH) - On May 2, the Haven City Council took action that did not set well with some residents. The council unanimously voted to remove all “In God We Trust” decals from the back of the city’s police cars. The city’s attorney said the decision came out of an attempt to separate church and state, but several voiced their opinions against the change after the decision was made.

HAVEN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO