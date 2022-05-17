The story of how Riverside Drive became Memorial Drive in Manistee

BALDWIN — Beautiful weather, lots of hard preparation and a milestone 50th anniversary was the perfect combination to draw thousands of visitors to Baldwin with motorcycles zooming in from each direction for Blessing of the Bikes weekend May 13-15. The annual Blessing of the Bikes, hosted by Para-Dice Motorcycle Club of Grand Rapids and locally promoted by Lake County Chamber of Commerce, is one of the biggest events in the area with bikers coming from all over Michigan, as well as other states, for a weekend of fun, comradery and the main focus, a blessing for a safe riding season.

BALDWIN, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO