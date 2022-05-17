ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy excused from pre-trial hearing

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xjoTf_0fgiuuaI00

A pre-trial hearing has taken place for Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, who faces a string of sex crime allegations.

Mendy, 27, of Prestbury, Cheshire, is accused of nine charges, including seven counts of rape, involving six alleged victims.

He will stand trial from July 25 along with his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40, who faces similar allegations.

On Tuesday, Judge Steven Everett, the Honorary Recorder of Chester, presided over a hearing dealing with administrative and evidential matters which cannot be reported ahead of the trial.

Both defendants, who are on bail, did not have to attend the hearing, which lasted for about 35 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c596u_0fgiuuaI00
Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million (PA) (PA Wire)

Mendy’s alleged offences include seven counts of rape relating to four women, one of sexual assault and one of attempted rape.

Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, is accused of 10 offences involving seven women, including seven counts of rape relating to five women and three of sexual assault.

All the charges relate to a period of time between late 2020 and August 2021, with both men arrested on August 26 last year.

None of the women can be legally identified.

Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million.

He was suspended by the club after being charged by police.

Both defendants are expected to attend a further pre-trial hearing on Monday May 23.

