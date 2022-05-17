ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart Shares Fall as Higher Costs, Supply Chain Problems and Inventories Eat Into Profits

By Melissa Repko, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart missed earnings expectations for the fiscal first quarter, as the retailer felt cost pressure from fuel prices, higher inventory levels and overstaffing. The nation's largest retailer on Tuesday raised its sales outlook for the year, but lowered its profit expectations. CEO Doug McMillon said the discounter's bottom line...

