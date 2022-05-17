Missing 10-year-old

COLUMBUS – UPDATE 5/18/22 4:10 a.m.: A Galion teenager believed to be traveling with a 33-year-old man has been recovered and a statewide Endangered Child Advisory has been cancelled. The Galion Police Department says 15-year-old Emma Moore was last seen in her home around 10:30 Sunday night. She was...
COLUMBUS – State and federal governments are scrambling to help parents dealing with a nationwide infant formula shortage. President Joe Biden on Wednesday invoked the Defense Production Act to speed production and has authorized flights to import supply from overseas that meet federal standards. Ohio, meanwhile, has applied for...
COLUMBUS – The 2022 Ohio State football season will kick off on primetime television in September. See complete Ohio State football schedules here. The university Department of Athletics announced Tuesday that ABC will carry the Buckeyes’ season opener against Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 3 and ESPN’s College GameDay will be on campus earlier in the day.
COLUMBUS – Ohio State plans to hike Ryan Day’s annual salary to $9.5 million as part of a two-year contract extension that will put him among the nation’s highest-paid college football coaches. The extension was one of five extensions or new contracts the Department of Athletics has...
