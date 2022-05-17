ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlet Sunrise: Oddsmakers expect Buckeyes to win double-digit games again

By Spencer Holbrook about 6 hours
Ryan Day and Ohio State are expected to be at the top of the Big Ten again. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Oddsmakers expect Buckeyes to win double-digit games again

Ohio State slipped up and didn’t win the Big Ten or make the College Football Playoff last season.

Oddsmakers expect that to be a one-year blip, not a coming trend. The folks at VegasInsider.com posted their early win totals for the country’s premier programs, and they are setting the bar high for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State’s win total has been set at 10.5 wins for next season, a low for a program usually at 11 or 11.5 in the win totals. Still, the Buckeyes have the highest win total in the Big Ten, eclipsing Michigan, a program with a bar set at 9.5 wins. Notre Dame will visit Ohio State to begin the season, and its win total is at 9.5, as well.

After just one year without a title, the oddsmakers aren’t anticipating another year of losses for the Buckeyes. They think the Buckeyes will get back to double-digit wins — and win the Big Ten.

Key Buckeyes target sets official visit date

Ohio State already has a commitment from Florida cornerback Dijon Johnson. But the Buckeyes would love to add another Florida cornerback, Daniel Harris, in the fold for the Class of 2023. Harris has set his official visit to Columbus for a huge summer weekend in June.

Harris recently spoke to On3’s Joseph Hastings about his visit that is now on the horizon.

“I’ve been building a relationship with Coach Walton, and he tells me about how he coached all of the best defensive backs,” Harris told Hastings. “He’s coached Denzel Ward and Jalen Ramsey. Denzel Ward, he just got the highest-paid contract, and he’s from Ohio State.

“He said they’re producing the best defensive backs and I like what I saw.”

Ohio State, Georgia and Penn State have official visits scheduled with Harris.

The Buckeyes will get the first crack at him with the hope no other visits are necessary.

Ohio State officially announces addition of transfer guard Isaac Likekele

Ohio State has made its final transfer addition official: Isaac Likekele officially joined the basketball program Monday.

Two weeks after committing to play for Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes, the former Oklahoma State guard and the Buckeyes hoops program made the move official, putting out a tweet announcing the roster decision.

Likekele will have one season of eligibility remaining with the Buckeyes.

Likekele, a four-year starter and contributor for the Cowboys, averaged 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game during his career in Stillwater. More impressively, he became a defensive force in the Big XII and a staple in the Oklahoma State program.

Ohio State already went into the transfer portal for two huge additions, bringing in Wright State transfer guard Tanner Holden and West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil. Those moves were made official earlier this offsason. The addition of Likekele in an official capacity gives Ohio State its final scholarship piece for next season.

