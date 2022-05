Steven Blake Haney, Sr., age 67, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Steven served as a Corporal in the 101st Airborne Division of the US Army during the Vietnam War Era. After retiring from active duty, he worked in engineering for the Veterans Administration for over 30 years, having retired in 2011. He was an avid golfer, car enthusiast and he enjoyed working on hotrods. Steven also attended Antioch Baptist Church.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO