Skipping bail: The Ohio House on Wednesday postponed a vote on a constitutional amendment proposal about how judges set bail, Laura Hancock reports. The bill, however, appears to have momentum among Republicans still. It could motivate law-and-order voters to turn out to the Nov. 8 election, which could also boost the candidacies of Ohio Supreme Court Justices Sharon Kennedy, who is running for chief justice, and Patrick DeWine and Patrick Fischer, who are running for re-election to their seats on the bench. Opponents say the proposed amendment, which would add a sentence to the Ohio Constitution that judges must consider public safety when setting bail, will not make communities safer.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO