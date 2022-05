College golf’s championship season continued this week with men’s Division I regional play at six locations across the country. Three regions had 13 teams and 10 individuals while the other three had 14 teams and five individuals, with 18 holes of stroke play each day from Monday, May 16 through Wednesday, May 18. The top five teams (30 total) and the low individual not on an advancing team (six total) from each region advance to the NCAA Men’s Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, May 27-June 1.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO