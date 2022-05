CROMWELL, CT — Better Business Bureau is warning businesses and consumers that if they receive an email claiming to be from Norton LifeLock Inc to exercise caution. A 71-year-old California woman recently received one of these emails and called the number thinking it was in fact from LifeLock. Once on the line, the scammer convinced her it was time renew her subscription and they would help her by logging onto her computer. She did. The conversation then turned to the scammer stating he wanted to verify he was with LifeLock and would print out a letter that appeared to be from a Connecticut BBB address, signed by our CEO – using the victim’s printer.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO