Hopkinton Today: Tuesday, May 17

Cleo Bowser of Milton, Vermont, died May 12 at the age of 84. Cleo had been a longtime resident of Hopkinton, first at Apple Tree condominiums and then at Hopkinton Housing Authority’s senior housing. She cherished her life in Hopkinton, and for many years would host a Marathon party at her condominium. After her retirement in 2002 she worked until 2017 at the Joanne’s fabric store in Southborough, at the cutting table. Cleo was an avid quilter and enjoyed the camaraderie of her quilting community. She made quilts for each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as several friends. Cleo loved and cherished her family, especially her 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a great-niece.
