ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

Hopkinton Today: Tuesday, May 17

By Jerry Spar
hopkintonindependent.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. Shahidul Mannan was the top vote-getter for Select Board in Monday’s Town Election, while...

hopkintonindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
hopkintonindependent.com

Independent Thoughts: Has time come to change Town Meeting format?

First the positive: This month’s Town Meeting ran very smoothly. Voters moved through the 53 articles on the warrant quickly. Take out the budget, which — deservedly so — took about an hour to review and discuss, and the other articles averaged about five minutes each from start to finish.
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Photos: Hopkinton 101 at Town Common

Hopkinton 101, organized by the Hopkinton Public Library, is a community event where residents and locals can learn about municipal departments as well as local nonprofit and volunteer opportunities. This year’s event was held Saturday at the Town Common and included town department representatives, nonprofit leaders and educational outreach coordinators....
HOPKINTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinton, MA
Hopkinton, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
hopkintonindependent.com

Cleo Bowser, 84

Cleo Bowser of Milton, Vermont, died May 12 at the age of 84. Cleo had been a longtime resident of Hopkinton, first at Apple Tree condominiums and then at Hopkinton Housing Authority’s senior housing. She cherished her life in Hopkinton, and for many years would host a Marathon party at her condominium. After her retirement in 2002 she worked until 2017 at the Joanne’s fabric store in Southborough, at the cutting table. Cleo was an avid quilter and enjoyed the camaraderie of her quilting community. She made quilts for each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as several friends. Cleo loved and cherished her family, especially her 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a great-niece.
HOPKINTON, MA
CBS Boston

Cambridge Housing Authority residents worried about lack of AC

CAMBRIDGE - This weekend's forecast calls for temperatures to hit upwards of 90 degrees, and that is concerning news for people whose air-conditioning might be out of commission.A resident of the Millers River Apartment building, operated by the Cambridge Housing Authority, told WBZ-TV she received a letter from the CHA this week.The letter reads in part:"Dear Resident of Millers River Apartments, We regret to inform you that the buildings A/C is not available and will not be available for a few weeks. Due to the increase of tenants that have moved into the building, the existing transformer cannot handle the...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
wgbh.org

Special commission backs new state seal and motto for Massachusetts

The special commission charged with reevaluating Massachusetts’ state seal and motto voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend that both be completely replaced. The current state seal, which dates back to 1898, depicts a Native American holding a bow and arrow and standing beneath an arm holding a sword — representing the colonial military leader Myles Standish — poised as if to strike. A motto in Latin unfurls around him, which is generally translated as: “By the sword we seek peace, but peace only under liberty.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#High School Girls#Select Board#School Committee#The Town Of Hopkinton#Hopkinton High School
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won Monday; sold in Lowell, Salisbury and Great Barrington

The top lottery prizes in Massachusetts Monday were three $100,000 winners. One of the tickets was for the game “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club” and it was sold at a Shell gas station in Great Barrington. Another $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Dicks Variety North in Salisbury. It was for the game Mass Cash. And the final $100,000 winning ticket was for the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was sold at King Liquors in Lowell.
WUPE

Who Can Legally Drive a Boat in Massachusetts?

We're getting into the season where summer activities will be in full swing and there are plenty of these activities to do in Berkshire County. Whether it's swimming, hiking, camping, or being involved in a number of sports, Berkshire County summers are in a word, FUN! You can partake in these activities all throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Williamstown, North Adams, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Stockbridge, and everywhere in between.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Live 95.9

Massachusetts Congratulates A Trifecta Of Winners Who Won $300 Thousand

They say you got to to be in it to win it! Recently, a trio of lottery winners throughout the Bay state have picked up a cool $100 thousand in prize money and one of the lucky tickets from the Massachusetts Millionaire's Club was sold right here in south county at The Shell gas station on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington. The other two winners: A Mass cash ticket that was purchased at Dick's Variety north in Salisbury and King Liquors in Lowell rewarded a patron with a winning $15 Million Money Maker ticket, even though the top prize was not won, the 100 grand is STILL a nice chunk of change. I'm envious for sure, but I better find some extra one dollar bills and try to get in on the winning. Any extra money these days would come in very handy for sure!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Eater

Where to Eat Seafood on the South Shore of Massachusetts

As another long New England winter begins to thaw, flocks of Bostonians are planning day trips to the seashore to soak up the sun. If you’re not up for a multi-hour drive to the Cape, the South Shore, which covers a vast area south of Boston from Quincy to Duxbury and beyond, may be a more accessible alternative.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Massachusetts State Police Respond After 2 Tractor-Trailers Crash

We usually see more tractor-trailer-related accidents in the winter, and that was the case this past winter when we saw several tractor-trailer accidents, including some rollovers, due to icy conditions on the Massachusetts Turnpike and other locations around Massachusetts. There were however two recent tractor-trailer crashes - one of them today.
SAUGUS, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Business Profile: La Cantina Italiana serves up irresistible food, memories

As business picked up at Leo’s Market, the grocery and meat store Leo and Fanny Mencoboni opened in 1946, Mrs. Mencoboni began running out of time to tend to household tasks. So, she resorted to preparing her family’s supper in the back room, methodically stirring the sauce that would envelop their spaghetti. But as the aroma of tomatoes, onions and garlic wafted to the front of Leo’s Market, the future of their business began to shift. The neighbors said they wanted whatever it was that Mrs. Mencoboni was cooking. It soon became clear that their market was destined to transform into a restaurant: La Cantina Italiana.
HOPKINTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy