Jayson Tatum moved like a man at ease in the first half of Game 1 of the 2022 Eastern Conference finals. After spending seven games staring down Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez at the basket, the Celtics All-Star seemed to relish the opportunity to attack a Heat defense that, while excellent, doesn’t boast nearly as much size along the back line. Time and again, Tatum caught the ball on the perimeter and drove hard, secure in the belief that he could beat whichever Miami defender he’d drawn to the paint.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO