After a 6-3 Boston win in the first game of the series, the 14-21 Red Sox hope for a similar result tonight as they host the 23-13 Astros at 7:10 PM EST. Houston has now lost two of three after a nine-game winning streak and will send Jose Urquidy to the bump in this one. Urquidy has struggled this year but did throw six scoreless innings against the Tigers last week.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO