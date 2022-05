Roundup of Monday's high school district playoff action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington. Kamiakin 11, Central Valley 0: Maggie O'Leary went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and struck out eight in a six-inning complete game and the Braves (14-7) beat the Bears (9-12) in a District 8 4A first-round game at Columbia Playfields in Richland.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO