WEST PORTSMOUTH—Students from the Vern Riffe School (VRS) recently participated in the Special Olympics Track and Field Day after a long hiatus from the event. Two years have passed since the student athletes of VRS were last able to gather for the field day due to COVID restrictions, but they were recently able to dust off their running shoes to showcase their skills at the Portsmouth West High School track.

