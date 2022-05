A Paton-Churdan student recently received recognition for her writing skills. Calleigh Fitzpatrick was one of the recipients of the 2022 Promising Young Writer by the National Council of Teachers of English. The honor is given to eighth grade students to stimulate and recognize writing talents and to emphasize the importance of writing skills. Fitzpatrick says her english teacher selected her to submit stories for consideration under the main theme of boundaries and a classroom theme of global issues, which she chose to write about discrimination. She explains what her discrimination story was about.

PATON, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO