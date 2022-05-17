Dallas County Graduations, Senior Award Nights This Week

Early voting is now underway in Greene County ahead of the June Primary Election. According to the Greene County Auditor’s office, any eligible voter in Greene County can cast a ballot in person in the East Lobby of the Greene County Courthouse in Jefferson from 8am-4:30pm Monday-Friday until June 6th at 5pm. Voters are reminded to bring their photo identification and must request either a Republican or Democrat ballot. If an individual wants to switch their political party, they can do so for the primary election and must wait until after June 7th to switch back.
