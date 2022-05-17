ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Dallas County Graduations, Senior Award Nights This Week

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeniors in Dallas County schools will soon get to celebrate their achievements with their graduations and senior award nights. Adel-DeSoto-Minburn seniors are set to walk across...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Conservation Board Summer Volunteer Program

If there are Dallas County youth wanting to do some volunteering this summer, the Dallas County Conservation Board is offering an opportunity. The Summer Youth Volunteer Program with the Dallas County Conservation Board will run from June 9th to July 14th on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon at the Voas Nature Area in Minburn. The program is meant for students who are ages 10-14.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Panorama Superintendent to be Shared with Orient-Macksburg

The Panorama School Board recently approved a sharing agreement with one of their employees. The Panorama Board of Education and the Orient Macksburg Board of Education approved an agreement at their special meeting held on Monday to share the services of Superintendent Shawn Holloway. Holloway says that this agreement is something he has been working towards for awhile and has made known to the school board. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio that this is a win-win for both districts.
MACKSBURG, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

DCH DAISY Award Winner Talks Receiving The Award

One Dallas County Hospital nurse was recently announced as this year’s DAISY Award winner and she shares her thoughts on being named the recipient. Tonya Summerson has been a registered nurse for 27 years now and last week she was announced as this year’s DAISY Award winner which recognizes and thanks nurses for their work. Summerson says.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Early Voting Underway in Greene County

Early voting is now underway in Greene County ahead of the June Primary Election. According to the Greene County Auditor’s office, any eligible voter in Greene County can cast a ballot in person in the East Lobby of the Greene County Courthouse in Jefferson from 8am-4:30pm Monday-Friday until June 6th at 5pm. Voters are reminded to bring their photo identification and must request either a Republican or Democrat ballot. If an individual wants to switch their political party, they can do so for the primary election and must wait until after June 7th to switch back.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines Schools announce free lunch for every student next year

DES MOINES, Iowa — Students in all 60 Des Moines Public Schools will receive free meals next year – breakfast and lunch. The district says the announcement is “a dream that has become a reality” after years of incremental cost cuts. According to a release from the district, they first started offering free meals to […]
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Schools Represent At State Track And Field

All three of the high schools in Guthrie County will compete for a trophy at the 2022 State Track and Field Meet this week at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center boys track team will send six athletes to participate in seven track events along with the girls track and field team sending two athletes that include Ava Campbell running in the 1500 meter race and Chloe Largent competing in the high jump.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Nueva Vida en Greene County Setting Up Sub-Committees to Educate Public on Latino Community

Following a series of town hall meetings, an initiative continues to move forward in Greene County. The Greene County Diversity Project has been rebranded to “Nueva Vida en Greene County.” Greene County Development Corporation held seven town hall meetings in April and May and now they are developing an advertising and recruiting campaign to attract the Latino community to the county to help fulfill the over 200 available jobs, while also orchestrating a van transportation network for individuals to commute to the area. Steering Committee Chair Chuck Offenburger says they are also setting up training programs for work skills and language challenges for employers and the community.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Absentee Voting Begins Today In Dallas County Auditor’s Office

Absentee ballots can now be voted in the Dallas County Auditor’s Office ahead of the June 7th primary election. Absentee ballots may now be cast in-person at the Dallas County Auditor’s Office at 210 N. 10th St. in Adel during regular office hours Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from today until June 6th at 5 p.m.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adair County Health System Presents Daisy Award

Adair County Hospital and Clinics recently held their annual award ceremony to honor a couple of their hard working nurses. ACHC had 11 nominees for their DAISY Award (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) which is an award given to a nurse that is exceptional and provides compassionate care to patients every day. This event’s recipient was Kari Davis and the Extraordinary Nurse Leader award went to Lee Fry.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adel, Dallas Center Receive Tree City USA Award

The Dallas County cities of Adel and Dallas Center were recently recognized with a Tree city USA Award earlier this year. Adel and Dallas Center were recognized with Tree City USA awards at the Urban Forestry Luncheon earlier this year on behalf of the Arbor Day Foundation and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources as cities that demonstrate dedication to the importance of trees in their communities.
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

AC/GC Theater Department Recognized For Musical

The Iowa High School Musical Theater recently recognized a local school in Guthrie County for their outstanding work. The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center High School Theater Department were judged by the Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards and they received a total of 10 awards including seven production awards and three special recognition awards for their musical called “Newsies.” Speech and Theater Teacher Kelsey Dinkla tells Raccoon Valley Radio out of those 10 awards, being selected for the outstanding overall performance award was validating for the department.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

P-C 8th Grader Earns National Writing Award

A Paton-Churdan student recently received recognition for her writing skills. Calleigh Fitzpatrick was one of the recipients of the 2022 Promising Young Writer by the National Council of Teachers of English. The honor is given to eighth grade students to stimulate and recognize writing talents and to emphasize the importance of writing skills. Fitzpatrick says her english teacher selected her to submit stories for consideration under the main theme of boundaries and a classroom theme of global issues, which she chose to write about discrimination. She explains what her discrimination story was about.
PATON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

ADM High School Rank Highly In U.S. News & World Report

The Adel-DeSoto-Minburn High School was recently recognized as one of the top schools in the state according to the U.S. News and World Report. Out of 339 schools in Iowa, ADM High School was ranked as the 9th best school in the state and 1,942nd out of the nearly 18,000 schools in the nation. ADM Superintendent Greg Dufoe says it’s a good feeling to be ranked that highly.
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Olejniczak is Perry’s Lone Representative at State Track

Perry junior sprinter Lydia Olejniczak will not have local company this weekend when the state track meet opens up in Des Moines later today. The talented runner locked in one of the final at large berths to qualify in the 400m tonight in 3A competition. Olejniczak will be in lane 1 and in the first heat of three. Perry’s qualifying time was 1:03.68. Raccoon Valley Radio will have a complete report on Olejniczak tonight with Doug Rieder.
PERRY, IA

