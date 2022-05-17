Dallas County Graduations, Senior Award Nights This Week

Following a series of town hall meetings, an initiative continues to move forward in Greene County. The Greene County Diversity Project has been rebranded to “Nueva Vida en Greene County.” Greene County Development Corporation held seven town hall meetings in April and May and now they are developing an advertising and recruiting campaign to attract the Latino community to the county to help fulfill the over 200 available jobs, while also orchestrating a van transportation network for individuals to commute to the area. Steering Committee Chair Chuck Offenburger says they are also setting up training programs for work skills and language challenges for employers and the community.

