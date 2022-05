The sizzling summer season is right around the corner and the community is preparing for a hot one!. The Village of Goldonna has announced a special called meeting that will take place on Friday, May 20th at 6:00 pm. The agenda item will be “Encroachment of Right of Ways.” There seems to be many questions plaguing the community who was just made aware of an eighty-foot encroachment issue that has not been being enforced. Residents are encouraged to attend to have all of their questions answered.

GOLDONNA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO