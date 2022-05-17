Getty to Sell NFTs in Multiyear Deal With Fanatics-Owned Candy

PEZ is one of the most iconic candies of all time. Invented in Austria in 1927 by a man named Eduard Haas III, the block-shaped, bite-sized wonders have remained a confectionery staple around the globe for nearly a century. The brand name itself is derived from the term "pfefferminz," the German word for peppermint, the confection's original flavor, according to the company's website. Funnily enough, the brand is arguably more well-known for its colorful, plastic dispensers — which display the faces of beloved fictional characters and real-life people — than the fruit-flavored morsels. Over the years, PEZ dispensers have become a pop culture phenomenon in their own right, as people all over the world have accumulated impressive collections that are worth a shockingly high value.
