ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-17 05:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Armstrong, Carson, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Hansford, Hartley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Hansford; Hartley; Hutchinson; Moore; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Sherman RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. * Affected Area...Western and central Panhandles. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 6. * Timing...Through 9 PM CDT.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Baca, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Douglas, El Paso, Elbert, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baca; Bent; Cheyenne; Crowley; Douglas; El Paso; Elbert; Kiowa; Kit Carson; Las Animas; Lincoln; Otero; Prowers; Pueblo SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 239 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CO . COLORADO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BACA BENT CHEYENNE CROWLEY DOUGLAS ELBERT EL PASO KIOWA KIT CARSON LAS ANIMAS LINCOLN OTERO PROWERS PUEBLO
BACA COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy