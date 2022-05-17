ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Depot: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) _ The Home Depot Inc. (HD) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $4.23 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $4.09.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.67 per share.

The home-improvement retailer posted revenue of $38.91 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.49 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HD

