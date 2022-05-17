ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Terra (LUNA) Blow-Up One Of The 'Largest Fiascos' In Crypto Market History, Ark Says

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tesld_0fgiodT500

TerraUSD UST/USD losing its peg to the dollar and the subsequent blow-up seen in Terra LUNA/USD was termed one of the “largest fiascos” in cryptocurrency market history by Frank Downing, an analyst with Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest.

What Happened: Downing said Terra’s unraveling originated from its price stability mechanism, which was predicated on the UST peg being maintained algorithmically using LUNA to absorb changes in demand for the stablecoin.

“Although that strategy worked in relatively stable market conditions, a broad-based selloff decreased the demand for all crypto assets, including UST and Luna, enough so that the arbitrage necessary to stabilize the UST price became unattractive to investors,” said Downing, in a note seen by Benzinga.

Downing said the collapse of Terra might be the “largest layer-1 blockchain failure in crypto history.”

“Terra’s demise is one of the largest fiascos in crypto market history as measured by market capitalization affected relative to total crypto market cap.”

Why It Matters: Downing compared the collapse of LUNA with the Mt. Gox hack dating back to 2014.

The analyst said while the hack stole 7% of the outstanding Bitcoin BTC/USD, the collapse of LUNA has destroyed nearly 3% of the total cryptocurrency market cap.

The Terra blowup ushers in “stringent regulation” in cryptocurrencies, particularly stablecoins. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETH/USD, which Downing labeled “conservative blockchains,” could gain market share in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, according to the analyst.

Recently, Wood purchased shares of cryptocurrency-linked companies on the dip.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Warren Buffett Exits Wells Fargo And Buys Stake In Its Rival Bank

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-B) bought $3 billion worth of shares in Citigroup Inc C in Q1, giving the group a stake of about 2.8%, according to filings with regulators. The investment came as Berkshire sold the remainder of its position in Wells Fargo & Co WFC, a rival bank that had been a staple in Buffett’s portfolio for more than three decades, Financial Times reported.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Costco Stock Today?

Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower Wednesday alongside several other retailers after Target Corp TGT announced worse-than-expected earnings results. Target Revenue: $25.17 billion beat $24.37-billion estimate. Target EPS: $2.19 missed estimate of $3.07. Target said it "faced unexpectedly high costs" in the quarter. The company's operating income margin...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
Fortune

A Bitcoin margin call. If the world’s leading cryptocurrency drops below $21,000, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy will be forced to pay up

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Michael Saylor is perhaps one of the most fervent supporters of Bitcoin on the planet—and that’s saying something, given the almost cultlike community behind the world’s leading cryptocurrency.
MARKETS
Fortune

Mark Cuban says he never owned Terra’s ‘stablecoin’ or its Luna token and ‘turned down’ Anchor. ‘You look to see if it’s a sustainable product’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Terra blockchain briefly halted on Thursday after its so-called stablecoin, TerraUSD (UST), crashed far below its $1 peg and its token Luna completely unraveled to less than 1 cent.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Web3#Ust#Terra Luna Usd#Ark Invest#Bitcoin Btc Usd
Reuters

Small players lose faith in crypto after sell-off

WASHINGTON/MUMBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Nofe Isah, a 25-year old based in Nigeria, has been investing in crypto since January. Last week, she lost all of her $5,000 in savings as cryptocurrency luna went into free fall. Isah, a recently unemployed administrative officer, vowed she would never invest in crypto...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says US Is Already In A Recession, Could Last Up To 18 Months Before 'Boom Time Again'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said Monday the U.S. is probably in a recession— and added that it could get worse and last up to a year-and-a-half. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who was speaking remotely at an All-In Summit being held in Miami, said recession could lead to misallocation of capital and warned companies should to ensure they have enough reserves.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s been a brutal week for the cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, more than $200 billion of wealth was wiped from the market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
43K+
Followers
134K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy