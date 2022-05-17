Greenlane: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.3 million in its first quarter.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The distributor of vaporizers and smoking accessories posted revenue of $46.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $51.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNLN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNLN