(WJW) – FOX 8 is proud to have a team of Cleveland’s Own – people who grew up watching FOX 8 News and are now working there and raising their families in Northeast Ohio.

Alexis Walters may be new to FOX 8, but she is no stranger to Northeast Ohio. She takes us on a tour of her hometown in Bellevue.

Watch her story in the video above.

Alexis Walters, Hometown series

Alexis Walters, Hometown series

Alexis Walters, Hometown series

Alexis Walters, Hometown series

Alexis Walters

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.