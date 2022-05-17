ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHunt County arrested 35-year-old Shantel Jane Lewis-Charland on a Hopkins County warrant for bond forfeiture for Possession of fewer than...

Winnsboro Man Sentenced In Hopkins County

In Hopkins County’s District Court, 32-year-old Christopher Evin Pyron appeared on a motion to proceed on a Possession of a Controlled Substance charge from 2019. As a result, they sentenced him to two years in state jail.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Hunt County Deputies Conduct Drug Raids

Hunt County Deputies executed search warrants in Wills Point and Quinlan and arrested two people for manufacturing and Delivery of Methamphetamine. After the raids, they arrested four other people on narcotics warrants, and their names were not released.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
Hopkins County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Hopkins County, TX
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Hunt County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Hunt County, TX
Memorial Service For Officers

A Memorial Service for fallen law enforcement officers will be held this evening at 6:00 at the Culbertson Fountain in downtown Paris. They will read the names of all officers who died in the line of duty, and the featured speaker will be Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
PARIS, TX
Arrest For Lamar County Intoxication Manslaughter

James Edward Christy of Honey Grove surrendered to Lamar County Deputies on an indictment for Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle designated as a deadly weapon. They released him after posting a $100,000 bond. In February, the incident reportedly happened, and authorities say a farm tractor driven by 35-year-old Jake Rempel was struck from behind by a pickup driven by Christy on Hwy 82 near Petty. Rempel was ejected and pronounced at the scene.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
Man Drives Into Pool

A Northeast Texas man has been arrested for Criminal Mischief of more than $2500 but less than $30,000 after he drove his vehicle into an in-ground pool in DeKalb. Witnesses say the man, identified as Erik Scott Shirley of New Boston was driving erratically and screaming out of the truck window before entering the home’s backyard and speeding up, ending up submerged in the pool. The homeowner then held him at gunpoint until law enforcement could take him into custody.
NEW BOSTON, TX
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (May 18)

Gary Wayne Fullenwider, Jr. Paris Police arrested Gary Wayne Fullenwider, Jr., 38, at his residence on two Lamar County felony warrants charging him with possession of controlled substances. They booked Fullenwider and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
Person
Shantel
Person
Looney
Dallas County sheriff IDs remains found in well by mushroom hunters

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday they had identified the human remains that mushroom hunters found in a well earlier this month. According to the sheriff’s office, the remains are of 60-year-old Kevin Rogers of Springfield. His remains were found by mushroom hunters in a well near...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Lamar County Sheriff inmate booking report || May 16, 2022

HARMON, SHATARIA LASHELL – CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2500<$30K. POOL, KAREN SUE – RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT; BS/CRIMINAL TRESPASS. CHRISTY, JAMES EDWARD – INTOXICATION MANSLAUGHTER W/VEHICLE W/D. NEAL, DANNY KAY – BENCH WARRANT // DRIVING WHILE INTOXICAT. LOPEZ, CARLOS STEWART – SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ ELECTRONIC COMMUNIC.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
Wills Point Student Killed In Crash

1 firefighter injured by power line on burning house, 1 man killed by house fire in Smith County, fire marshal says; see interview here. The line was surprisingly long at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview, but most, like Brent Thompson and Travasil Robertson, expected it and were there for the same reason.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Nacogdoches police asking public for help finding suspect in assault

The line was surprisingly long at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview, but most, like Brent Thompson and Travasil Robertson, expected it and were there for the same reason. Longview police aim to make roads safer with ‘Operation: Pump the Brakes’. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. Longview police...
LONGVIEW, TX
Smith County constable moved to Gregg County jail after bond violation

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County constable was transferred from the Smith County jail to the Gregg County jail. Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler, was arrested by the Smith County Probation Office on Friday. According to the bond violation report, Traylor-Harris received his diploma at the Navarro College Police Academy graduation on May 10. The video shows Traylor-Harris dressed in full uniform and in possession of his gun.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
Your Weekly Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for May 9 – 15

Your Bowie County Sheriff's Office stayed busy with the usual burglary, assaults, family violence investigations, and more. Thanks to the good folks at BCSO we get to chronicle it for you every week right here. This week's report is ready, as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the Week Of May 9 - 15, 2022.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Paris police arrest report || May 17, 2022

The following individuals were arrested by the Paris Police Department. Evans,Mark Gregory – POSS CS PG 2 < 1G; DISORDERLY CONDUCT/LANGUAGE; ASSAULT (THREAT); Motion To Adjudicate. Hickson,Henry Tyrone Dewayne – RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT; PUBLIC INTOXICATION; POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. Mathews,Steven Alex – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ...
PARIS, TX
Public Safety
Man Arrested After Driving into Swimming Pool

On 5-16-2022 at approximately 6:24pm, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at a residence on Farm to Market Road 44 East outside of Dekalb, TX. It was reported that a truck had driven into an in-ground swimming pool behind the residence. The Dekalb Police Department responded along with our Office and arrived to find the suspect already detained. Witnesses stated that they had observed an unknown male driving erratically and screaming out the windows of his truck. He drove the vehicle into the back yard of a residence before speeding up and submerging the truck in the homeowner’s pool. The driver then ran from the pool towards the residence where he was held at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived. The suspect was identified as Erik Scott Shirley, white male, 28 years of age, of New Boston-TX. Shirley was booked into the Bi State Jail for the offense of Criminal Mischief over $2,500 and Under $30,000.
Deed case featured on WFAA results in theft indictment

DALLAS — Fifteen months ago, retired schoolteacher Arnold Young left his family a small real estate empire valued at more than a million dollars -- or so his family thought. But within weeks of Young’s death at 82, his family found that deeds transferring ownership of nine of Young’s houses had been filed with the Dallas County Clerk’s office. The deeds transferring title had allegedly been signed by Young.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

