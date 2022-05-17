ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Analyst Says Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood Stake Signals 'Strong Support'

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MLEw8_0fginpmM00

FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s 7.6% position in Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD is a signal of “strong support” for the trading platform popular with retail traders, according to Ark Investment Management analyst Max Friedrich.

What Happened: Friedrich noted that Bankman-Fried filed a 13D filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, typically associated with activist investors, unlike 13G filings which are indicative of passive holdings.

“Bankman-Fried's move seems to be a strong signal of support for Robinhood now that its share price has dropped 70% from its IPO last July,” the analyst from Cathie-Wood-led Ark Invest said in a note.

Why it Matters: Friedrich noted that FTX and Coinbase Global, Inc COIN have different equities strategies: FTX plans to offer equity trading on its platform and its president recently showcased a trade of Apple Inc AAPL stock on its platform. On the other hand, Coinbase does not plan to offer "traditional securities” unless it helps foster cryptocurrency adoption, according to Friedrich.

After Coinbase released its first-quarter numbers last week, Ark raised its exposure to the company. Coinbase’s net loss in the period came in at $430 million compared with a $771 profit a year earlier.

It allows users to buy, sell and hold coins like Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

opportunities in Coinbase, as she sees it as having no exposure to the beleaguered Terra (LUNA) ecosystem.

Price Action: On Monday, Robinhood shares closed 5.4% lower at $10.11 in the regular session and rose 0.8% in the after-hours trading, while Coinbase dropped 9.1% in regular trading and spiked 6.4% after the bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: Cointelegraph on Wikimedia

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Warren Buffett Exits Wells Fargo And Buys Stake In Its Rival Bank

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-B) bought $3 billion worth of shares in Citigroup Inc C in Q1, giving the group a stake of about 2.8%, according to filings with regulators. The investment came as Berkshire sold the remainder of its position in Wells Fargo & Co WFC, a rival bank that had been a staple in Buffett’s portfolio for more than three decades, Financial Times reported.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Coca-Cola Shares Are Diving Today

Shares of several companies in the broader consumer staples sector, including Coca-Cola Co KO, are trading lower amid overall market weakness as stocks fall following weak retail earnings this week. Anticipation of further Federal Reserve policy tightening has continued to weigh on stocks across sectors. U.S. markets also saw weakness...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Ark Investment Management#Bankman Fried#Cathie Wood#Ftx#Apple Inc Aapl#Bitcoin Btc Usd#Ethereum Eth Usd#Dogecoin Doge Usd#Terra
AOL Corp

A tech stock bubble just like 2000 has burst, longtime tech CEO says

Longtime tech exec Patrick Spence knows a market cycle when he sees it. And what he sees right now in the form of plunging values for tech stocks is something reminiscent of the tech bubble of 2000, when he was running point as a marketing whiz at Blackberry. "I do...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Costco Stock Today?

Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower Wednesday alongside several other retailers after Target Corp TGT announced worse-than-expected earnings results. Target Revenue: $25.17 billion beat $24.37-billion estimate. Target EPS: $2.19 missed estimate of $3.07. Target said it "faced unexpectedly high costs" in the quarter. The company's operating income margin...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says US Is Already In A Recession, Could Last Up To 18 Months Before 'Boom Time Again'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said Monday the U.S. is probably in a recession— and added that it could get worse and last up to a year-and-a-half. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who was speaking remotely at an All-In Summit being held in Miami, said recession could lead to misallocation of capital and warned companies should to ensure they have enough reserves.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Fortune

A recession could tank the value of the U.S. dollar, Goldman Sachs says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The U.S. dollar index has gained 15% since last year, as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance on inflation has boosted its strength against other currencies. Since the Fed began hiking interest rates in March, returns in the U.S. have become increasingly attractive and global investors have turned to more dollar-denominated investments.
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Tesla got booted from S&P 500 ESG index and Musk is mad

Tesla has been booted from the S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk thought the decision was bad. After the news broke, he went on a tirade, calling ESG “an outrageous scam” that “has been weaponized by phony social justice warriors.”. What is ESG?. Short for environmental,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

One Of Warren Buffett's Favorite Fund Managers Exits Entire Alibaba Position

Alibaba Group Holding, Inc. BABA stock pulled back as low as $78.01 last week, a far cry from the $319.32 at which it was trading in late October 2020. Despite the steep sell-off, sell-side has been backing the company to the hilt. All 18 analysts rating the Chinese ecommerce giant's stock have Buy ratings and the average price target is $173.34, according to TipRanks. Some big investors, however, are slowly losing their faith in the company.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Wall Street Ends Sharply Higher, Fueled by Apple

(Reuters) - Wall Street finished sharply higher on Tuesday, lifted by Apple, Tesla and other megacap growth stocks after strong retail sales in April eased worries about slowing economic growth. Ten of the 11 major S&P sector indexes advanced, with financials, materials, consumer discretionary and technology all gaining more than...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stocks Power Higher, Retail Sales, Walmart, Elon Musk & Twitter, Warren Buffett & Citigroup In Focus - 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, May 17:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher As Growth Concerns Ease, Dollar Retreats. U.S. equity futures moved firmly higher Tuesday, while the dollar extended declines for a third consecutive session, as investors took solace from a rare bit of positive news from China's Covid crisis and braced for a key reading of U.S. retail sales prior to the start of trading.
RETAIL
CNBC

Why Tesla was kicked out of the S&P 500's ESG index

In a blog post Wednesday, the S&P explained why it kicked Tesla out of its ESG index earlier this month. It said that Tesla's "lack of a low-carbon strategy" and "codes of business conduct," along with racism and poor working conditions reported at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, affected the score.
FREMONT, CA
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for T. Rowe Price Gr

Within the last quarter, T. Rowe Price Gr TROW has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, T. Rowe Price Gr has an average price target of $148.0 with a high of $187.00 and a low of $90.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
43K+
Followers
134K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy