ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

HUYA Misses Q1 Revenue Amid Live Streaming Crackdown, COVID Resurgence

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gY9b8_0fginTYU00
  • HUYA Inc HUYA reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 5.4% year-on-year to $388.8 million, missing the consensus of $435.6 million.
  • Segments: HUYA's Live streaming revenues declined by 10.1% Y/Y to $339.4 million due to lower average spending per paying user on Huya Live.
  • HUYA's advertising and other revenues rose 47.2% Y/Y to $49.4 million, driven by content sub-licensing revenues.
  • Drivers: Average mobile MAUs of Huya Live rose 8.5% Y/Y to 81.9 million. The total number of paying users of Huya Live was flat Y/Y at 5.9 million.
  • Margin: HUYA's gross margin contracted 620 bps to 13.5% due to higher revenue-sharing fees and content costs.
  • HUYA's adjusted EPS of $0.03 beat the consensus of $0.01.
  • HUYA held $1.65 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • "Our operational results this quarter reflect the outcome of our continuous focus on content enrichment and user engagement as we grew our mobile MAUs by 8.5% year-over-year to reach 81.9 million amid a challenging macro environment," CEO Rongjie Dong said.
  • Price Action: HUYA's shares closed higher by 0.51% at $3.91 on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Lowe's Q1 Sales Miss Street View; Affirms FY22 Outlook

Lowe's Companies Inc LOW reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 3% year-on-year to $23.66 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $23.76 billion. Comparable sales decreased 4%. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business fell 3.8%. EPS of $3.51 beat the consensus of $3.23. Gross profit declined 1% Y/Y...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Golden Ocean Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Golden Ocean Group Ltd GOGL reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue increase of 67.8% year-over-year to $265.18 million. Revenues declined 30.1% from 4Q21. EPS improved to $0.62 from $0.14 in 1Q21 but declined from $1.01 recorded in 4Q21. The company recorded a net operating income of $102.47 million versus $21.83 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Truist Is Cautious Over Alibaba Despite Its Bullish Rating - Read Why

Truist analyst Youssef Squali believed that the slowdown in online sales would affect Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA. Squali maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba and cut its price target from $180 to $132 (48.6% upside) a week before Alibaba's earnings results. Squali believes the company's fourth-quarter...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Huya Live#Advertising#Live Streaming#Huya Inc Huya#Y Y
Benzinga

Warren Buffett Exits Wells Fargo And Buys Stake In Its Rival Bank

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-B) bought $3 billion worth of shares in Citigroup Inc C in Q1, giving the group a stake of about 2.8%, according to filings with regulators. The investment came as Berkshire sold the remainder of its position in Wells Fargo & Co WFC, a rival bank that had been a staple in Buffett’s portfolio for more than three decades, Financial Times reported.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Costco Stock Today?

Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower Wednesday alongside several other retailers after Target Corp TGT announced worse-than-expected earnings results. Target Revenue: $25.17 billion beat $24.37-billion estimate. Target EPS: $2.19 missed estimate of $3.07. Target said it "faced unexpectedly high costs" in the quarter. The company's operating income margin...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says US Is Already In A Recession, Could Last Up To 18 Months Before 'Boom Time Again'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said Monday the U.S. is probably in a recession— and added that it could get worse and last up to a year-and-a-half. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who was speaking remotely at an All-In Summit being held in Miami, said recession could lead to misallocation of capital and warned companies should to ensure they have enough reserves.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Slams Officials For 'Immaturity,' 'Slackness' In Fighting North Korea's COVID-19 Crisis

The Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-Un, has bashed his country's response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis as the virus sweeps through the hermit kingdom rapidly. What Happened: Kim at a politburo meeting on Tuesday accused government officials of showing "immaturity" and slackness in their COVID-19 response, North Korea's state media reported, as infections inched closer to the 2 million mark.
WORLD
Outsider.com

Netflix Users Threatening to Cancel Subscription Over Streaming Giant’s Plan to Introduce Ads

Netflix has faced a lot of backlash in recent months. But now, the iconic streaming platform has come into intense heat as many subscribers are threatening to cancel their subscriptions. During the first quarter, Netflix took a major hit when it reported the loss of 200,000 subscribers. Afterward, the company faced a massive lawsuit from company shareholders. Now, with the platform already in hot water, Netflix is sure to lose even more users to rivals. This week, Netflix has officially unveiled plans to incorporate ads within its makeup.
TV & VIDEOS
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Disney Previews Ad-Supported Streaming

Today in the connected economy, Disney says the new ad-supported version of its Disney+ streaming service will feature fewer ads than on other streamers. Also, Apple previews new product upgraders for people with disabilities, and Mastercard rolls out new credit cards with FinTechs Multipay and Greenlight. Disney Promises Limited Ads...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Coca-Cola Shares Are Diving Today

Shares of several companies in the broader consumer staples sector, including Coca-Cola Co KO, are trading lower amid overall market weakness as stocks fall following weak retail earnings this week. Anticipation of further Federal Reserve policy tightening has continued to weigh on stocks across sectors. U.S. markets also saw weakness...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Calls Democrats 'Party Of Division And Hate'

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA, is known for being outspoken on Twitter Inc TWTR. He lived up to that reputation once again Wednesday. After sounding off on Twitter executives throughout the last few weeks, Musk has now taken aim at the Democratic Party. Earlier this week, Musk said...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Jeff Bezos Increases His Bet On The Single-Family Housing Market

The billionaire founder of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN Jeff Bezos just made his second investment in the real estate investment platform Arrived Homes during the company's $25 million Series A round. Bezos' personal investment company, Bezos Expeditions, first invested in Arrived Homes during the company's $37 million seed round in June...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $59M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $59,194,630 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 15QLYm4R3743EuXW2V1fP8vHmxdmvSSoCK. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
43K+
Followers
134K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy