Christus Mother Frances Needs Volunteers

The MLK Drive Church of Christ in Sulphur Springs will host a COVID-19 Education and Awareness Panel on Saturday, May 21, from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. Presented by UT-Tyler College of Pharmacy is offering an opportunity for residents to discuss with health care professionals fears and doubts about the COVID vaccines. They will provide vaccines.
Graphic artists are invited to submit a logo for the April 8, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse that will occur that afternoon. Sulphur Springs is on the centerpoint of the Path of Totality, which means we will assuredly have thousands of visitors that weekend. What that means is that Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County needs to gear up for that event. People travel from literally all over the world to witness a total solar eclipse, and we need to make sure that our county is at the forefront.
A Memorial Service for fallen law enforcement officers will be held this evening at 6:00 at the Culbertson Fountain in downtown Paris. They will read the names of all officers who died in the line of duty, and the featured speaker will be Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
By Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Agent for Family & Community Health, [email protected]. With the shortage of infant formula on store shelves and uncertainty of when there may be new supplies, many people are turning to the internet and social media to find out how to make their own infant formula at home. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension personnel are advising worried mothers to check with their pediatricians about alternatives for feeding their infants to avoid nutrient and safety concerns surrounding homemade formulas.
The latest report from the Paris-Lamar County Health District shows 20 active cases of COVID in the county. There were no fatalities listed. However, there were three positive PCR tests and eight positive Antigens. They reported no positive antibody tests.
At least 8 individuals were booked into Hopkins County jail on felony warrants from May 8-15, 2022, according to arrest and jail reports. Todd Patrick Harrigan turned himself in to Commerce Police on a Hopkins County warrant. Commerce officers transported the 52-year-old Commerce man to the Hunt-Hopkins County line. Hopkins...
We've been following the continued fallout from the arrests and indictments of a Smith County Constable and his deputies after they were accused of theft while serving a warrant at a residence last year. Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris was one of the people arrested and indicted but he remains in his...
In Hopkins County’s District Court, 32-year-old Christopher Evin Pyron appeared on a motion to proceed on a Possession of a Controlled Substance charge from 2019. As a result, they sentenced him to two years in state jail.
There is no shortage of hospital recognitions, certifications, or awards, but when it comes to employers, they are primarily concerned with one thing: safety. The Leapfrog Group represents hundreds of the nation’s most influential employers and purchasers of healthcare and has released the Spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for North Texas hospitals.
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A part of the American Rescue Plan Act was passed in March of 2021. The second half of the coronavirus state & local fiscal recovery funds are being released now. The Henderson County Commissioners Court discussed the projects these funds will go toward. The four...
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – East Texas first responders saw debris and damage in the area on Thursday due to severe weather. A tornado was seen on the ground in Rusk County, according to a tornado watcher. Trees are blocking roads. The Dirgin community has also seen a lot...
DALLAS — Alexandria Horsely is a planner. "I planned out every aspect of my life, like I knew where I would get my master's, where I would get my doctorate, all of that," she said. "Sometimes, our plan is not always God’s plan.”. Part of the plan for...
DENTON, Texas — The City of Denton passed a resolution Wednesday in favor of Medicare for All, becoming the 100th local government nationwide to endorse the system at a federal level. Denton's resolution comes days after after the reintroduction of the Medicare for All Act by Sen. Bernie Sanders....
The 2022 summer feeding for Paris ISD will start on June 1 and end on August 12. Various locations have different start and end dates. Please refer to the feeding schedule to see which stop works best for you and the beginning and end dates for that stop. These meals are for students 18 years old and younger, and they require meals consumed onsite. All children must be present to receive a meal.
A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, May 16, 2022. No one requested to address the Board. Results were canvassed and certified for May 7, 2022 special election. 1195 against and 958 in favor of bond. Oaths of Office were administered to unopposed incumbent...
One San Antonio neighbor is listed among the richest counties in Texas, according to data analysis compiled by Stacker. The website compiled a list of the wealthiest counties in Texas based on median household income, and Kendall County nabbed the No. 7 spot at $84,747. Rockwall County in the DFW...
James Edward Christy of Honey Grove surrendered to Lamar County Deputies on an indictment for Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle designated as a deadly weapon. They released him after posting a $100,000 bond. In February, the incident reportedly happened, and authorities say a farm tractor driven by 35-year-old Jake Rempel was struck from behind by a pickup driven by Christy on Hwy 82 near Petty. Rempel was ejected and pronounced at the scene.
*Officials initially said the victim was 33-years-old. The story has been updated to reflect the correction of the age to 35. SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A 35-year-old man, who had special needs, died in a house fire Wednesday night in Smith County, said Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks. The victim of the fire […]
I ran across an interesting article recently describing the worst colleges in each state, and as I ran down the list to see which institutions of higher learning they said were the worst and why, at the same time, I was hoping that none of our local colleges were on that list. Keep reading, I have good news.
