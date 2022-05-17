ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Christus Mother Frances Needs Volunteers

easttexasradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristus-Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs needs volunteers to help in...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
easttexasradio.com

COVID Vaccine Panel In Sulphur Springs

The MLK Drive Church of Christ in Sulphur Springs will host a COVID-19 Education and Awareness Panel on Saturday, May 21, from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. Presented by UT-Tyler College of Pharmacy is offering an opportunity for residents to discuss with health care professionals fears and doubts about the COVID vaccines. They will provide vaccines.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Chamber Connection May 17

Graphic artists are invited to submit a logo for the April 8, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse that will occur that afternoon. Sulphur Springs is on the centerpoint of the Path of Totality, which means we will assuredly have thousands of visitors that weekend. What that means is that Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County needs to gear up for that event. People travel from literally all over the world to witness a total solar eclipse, and we need to make sure that our county is at the forefront.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Memorial Service For Officers

A Memorial Service for fallen law enforcement officers will be held this evening at 6:00 at the Culbertson Fountain in downtown Paris. They will read the names of all officers who died in the line of duty, and the featured speaker will be Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Texas A&M AgriLife Experts Recommend Pediatric Advice On Infant Formula

By Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Agent for Family & Community Health, [email protected]. With the shortage of infant formula on store shelves and uncertainty of when there may be new supplies, many people are turning to the internet and social media to find out how to make their own infant formula at home. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension personnel are advising worried mothers to check with their pediatricians about alternatives for feeding their infants to avoid nutrient and safety concerns surrounding homemade formulas.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Sulphur Springs, TX
Society
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
easttexasradio.com

Lamar County COVID Update

The latest report from the Paris-Lamar County Health District shows 20 active cases of COVID in the county. There were no fatalities listed. However, there were three positive PCR tests and eight positive Antigens. They reported no positive antibody tests.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Winnsboro Man Sentenced In Hopkins County

In Hopkins County’s District Court, 32-year-old Christopher Evin Pyron appeared on a motion to proceed on a Possession of a Controlled Substance charge from 2019. As a result, they sentenced him to two years in state jail.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
dmagazine.com

Leapfrog Says These Hospitals Are North Texas’ Safest Right Now

There is no shortage of hospital recognitions, certifications, or awards, but when it comes to employers, they are primarily concerned with one thing: safety. The Leapfrog Group represents hundreds of the nation’s most influential employers and purchasers of healthcare and has released the Spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for North Texas hospitals.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Law Enforcement Memorial Service In Paris

A Memorial Service for fallen law enforcement officers will be held Thursday evening at 6:00 at Culbertson Fountain in downtown Paris. The names of all the fallen officers will be read and the featured speaker will be Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass. The pubic is invited and encouraged to attend.
PARIS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Severe weather damage in East Texas

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – East Texas first responders saw debris and damage in the area on Thursday due to severe weather. A tornado was seen on the ground in Rusk County, according to a tornado watcher. Trees are blocking roads. The Dirgin community has also seen a lot...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
easttexasradio.com

Paris ISD Announces Summer Feeding Schedule

The 2022 summer feeding for Paris ISD will start on June 1 and end on August 12. Various locations have different start and end dates. Please refer to the feeding schedule to see which stop works best for you and the beginning and end dates for that stop. These meals are for students 18 years old and younger, and they require meals consumed onsite. All children must be present to receive a meal.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, May 16, 2022. No one requested to address the Board. Results were canvassed and certified for May 7, 2022 special election. 1195 against and 958 in favor of bond. Oaths of Office were administered to unopposed incumbent...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Arrest For Lamar County Intoxication Manslaughter

James Edward Christy of Honey Grove surrendered to Lamar County Deputies on an indictment for Intoxication Manslaughter with a Vehicle designated as a deadly weapon. They released him after posting a $100,000 bond. In February, the incident reportedly happened, and authorities say a farm tractor driven by 35-year-old Jake Rempel was struck from behind by a pickup driven by Christy on Hwy 82 near Petty. Rempel was ejected and pronounced at the scene.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy