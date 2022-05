This is the rundown for Radio Boston on May 19. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Warm weather is upon us, which has historically meant a reprieve from infections driven by indoor settings — yet COVID is running rampant and we may not even know to what extent. Months ago, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said it's not a matter of if you get COVID, but when. Well, tack on "and how often" to that, thanks to new variants of the virus that can reinfect a person multiple times in a year. It's "Ask the Docs."

