Home Depot raises annual sales forecast on steady demand

By Reuters
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome Depot Inc. increased its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday as home improvement retailers benefit from higher prices and steady demand for tools and building materials. The company's shares rose 4% to $307.99 in premarket trading as Home Depot also posted a surprise increase in quarterly same-store sales. During...

Reuters

Lowe's sales disappoint as cooler April dampens outdoor goods demand

(Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc reported a bigger-than-expected drop in same-store sales on Wednesday, as people cocooned at home during the cold and wet April spent less on seasonal goods such as grill and patio furniture. The unseasonal cold weather piled more pressure on U.S. home improvement chains striving...
ECONOMY
AFP

Walmart profits hit by costs as some consumers shift behavior

Walmart reported a drop in profits Tuesday due to higher costs for labor, food and fuel as it pointed to some consumers shifting away from discretionary items amid high inflation. Executives said strong demand for pricey items such as game consoles suggest that some consumers are not cutting back due to inflation.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Lowe's sales decline as cool spring weather weighs on demand for outdoor products

Lowe's missed Wall Street's revenue expectations for the first quarter, as cooler spring weather hurt demand for supplies for outdoor do-it-yourself projects. Net sales fell to $23.66 billion from $24.42 billion last year and missed analysts' expectations of $23.76 billion. Lowe's results diverged from those of its competitor, Home Depot....
BUSINESS
Fortune

Target shares collapse after earnings miss

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. One day after Walmart took a drubbing on Wall Street, Target is facing investor wrath after reporting quarterly profits that were significantly short of expectations. Shares of the retailer were...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Costco Stock Today?

Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower Wednesday alongside several other retailers after Target Corp TGT announced worse-than-expected earnings results. Target Revenue: $25.17 billion beat $24.37-billion estimate. Target EPS: $2.19 missed estimate of $3.07. Target said it "faced unexpectedly high costs" in the quarter. The company's operating income margin...
STOCKS
pymnts.com

Walmart+ Weekend Shows Retail Giant’s Need to Boost Subscription Loyalty as Inflation Rages

Nothing makes subscribers feel a little, well, special — and boosts their loyalty and urge to spend — like a party in their honor. Or so Walmart might hope. In the wake of an earnings report that disappointed investors, and amid margin pressures, the retail giant announced that it will host Walmart+ Weekend, an online-only event that stretches over three days, June 2 to 5.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

Walmart Stock Alert: Buy the Earnings Dip or Steer Clear?

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report stock is getting whacked on earnings, down 10% in Tuesday's trading session. This is far from the reaction that bulls were looking for and given today’s decline, it likely far exceeds the worst-case scenarios that most investors may have been expecting. That’s...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Households are now spending an estimated $5,000 a year on gasoline

U.S. households are spending the equivalent of $5,000 a year on gasoline, according to Yardeni Research. That is up from about $2,800 a year ago and $3,800 as recently as March. Yardeni said consumers' inflation-adjusted incomes are barely growing, but they have accumulated a lot of savings, and they are...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Walmart shares slide as inflation hits profits

WMT WALMART INC. 123.39 -8.00 -6.08%. The company attributed the profit miss to higher wage expenses as declining omicron cases led to overstaffing, higher inventory and higher costs for shipping, storage, food and fuel due to inflation, which is currently running near a 40-year-high. "Bottom-line results were unexpected and reflect...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in Retail: Shoe Carnival Plans to Open 10 New Stores This Year; TJX Expands Its Sustainability Initiatives

Today in retail, chilly spring temperatures lead to mixed earnings results for Lowe’s, while Walmart is hosting Walmart+ Weekend to boost its subscription platform’s loyalty. Plus, Target expects its customers and their desire to spend to turn things around after a quarterly letdown, The Container Store sets sales record and plans to double its sales and Mollie partners with in3 to bring BNPL to the Netherlands.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Walmart shares fall after profit misses expectations

Walmart Inc. WMT, -4.39% shares fell 6.7% in Tuesday premarket trading after it reported fiscal first-quarter profit that missed expectations. The retail giant posted net income of $2.054 billion, or 74 cents per share, down from $2.730 billion, or 97 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.30 missed the FactSet consensus of $1.48. Revenue of $141.569 billion was up from $138.310 billion and beat the FactSet consensus for $138.803 billion. U.S. comp sales grew 3%, ahead of the FactSet consensus for 2.5% growth. "Bottom line results were unexpected and reflect the unusual environment," said Chief Executive Doug McMillon in a statement. "U.S. inflation levels, particularly in food and fuel, created more pressure on margin mix and operating costs than we expected." E-commerce was up 1%, and the global advertising business jumped 30%. For the second quarter, Walmart is guiding for consolidated net sales growth of over 5%, U.S. comp sales growth excluding fuel of 4% to 5%, and EPS of flat to up slightly. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $146.426 billion, implying growth of 3.8%, U.S. comp sales growth of 3.6%, and EPS of $1.90, implying 6.9% growth. For the year, Walmart is guiding for sales growth of 4% on a constant currency basis, U.S. comp sales growth of 3.5% excluding fuel, and a 1% EPS decline. Full-year sales and EPS guidance exclude divestitures. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $590.509 billion, implying 3.1% growth, U.S. comp sales growth of 3.3% and EPS of $6.75, implying 4.4% growth. Walmart stock is up 2.4% for the year to date.
RETAIL
Footwear News

Off-Price Sector Likely to Remain Stable As Target and Walmart Flounder From Inflation-Stricken Consumers

Click here to read the full article. As consumers struggle with higher prices across multiple categories, the off-price sector is faring better than some traditional retailers. In the last few days, big-box retailers Target and Walmart reported earnings misses, largely due to a decrease in spending in discretionary categories as consumers absorbed hefty price increases across essential items like food. On the other hand, discount retailers like TJX Companies appear to be in a position to gain from value-driven consumers. TJX Companies, parent to Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and Home Goods, reported upbeat quarterly results, with earnings of .68% ahead of estimates of...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Gas prices will surpass $6 nationwide by August, JPMorgan says

The average national retail price for a gallon of regular gasoline is projected to surpass $6 by the of summer, according to a recent JPMorgan research note. On Wednesday, the national average hit another record, reaching $4.56 per gallon, according to AAA. That's already up nearly 50 cents from a month ago, and $1.52 from this time last year, according to AAA's recent data.
TRAFFIC
pymnts

Lowe’s Posts Mixed Q1 Earnings as Chilly Spring Cools Demand

Chilly spring weather was blamed on home improvement retailer Lowe’s drop in first-quarter fiscal year sales, coming in at $23.7 billion compared to $24.4 billion in the first quarter of 2021, according to the company’s earnings report on Wednesday (May 18). Its biggest rival Home Depot on Tuesday...
MARKETS

