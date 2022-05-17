ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, KY

Today is Election Day in Russell County

By Zac Oakes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is Election Day in Russell County. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and voters from across the county...

Russell County voter turnout over 50 percent

Voter turnout in Russell County for the 2022 primary election topped 50 percent. Based off several vote tabulation sheets provided to WJRS, we calculated voter turnout to be approximately 50.9 percent during the primary election. Based off our calculations, 7,396 voters cast a ballot in the election between absentee ballots,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Edmonson County Sheriff incumbent ousted in primary

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Incumbent Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle was beaten in the Republican Primary Tuesday night to challenger James Edward Vincent. Vincent led the race with 55 percent of the total votes with 1,396 votes to Doyle’s 41 percent, or 1,059 total vote trail. Stoney Phillips...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
County clerks prepare for Kentucky primary election day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Polls open for Kentucky’s primary elections tomorrow. No matter big or small, communities across the Commonwealth are pouring in a lot of preparation. “We want everybody to vote, we want everybody that wants to, to vote, Jessamine County Clerk Johnny Collier told FOX...
LEXINGTON, KY
Polston, incumbents fare well on Election Night

It was a good night for incumbent candidates in Russell County as each incumbent candidate won re-election. In the Russell County Sheriff’s Race, Derek Polston won by receiving 5,618 votes compared to Nick Bertram’s 1,176. In the race for Coroner, Mark Coots won by receiving 4,781 votes compared...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Hardin County’s Taul order

Hardin County Republicans picked a political newcomer with a background in continuous improvement over the deputy judge-executive who formally announced his campaign in 2019. Keith Taul of Cecilia received nearly 49% of the votes cast in a party primary, which virtually assures his election since no Democrats filed for judge-executive to replace Harry Berry, who is retiring after 20 years in the position.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Laurel County Primary Election Results

Nearly 22% of registered voters turned out to vote in Tuesday’s Primary Election in Laurel County. 1,598 voters took advantage of early voting, 580 voted absentee by mail, 91 voted absentee in person and 8,407 voted on election day at one of the 15 vote centers around the county. Don McFadden won for Property Valuation Administrator with 37% of the vote, Tony Brown retained his position as County Clerk with 71% of the vote, Doug Bowling remains Coroner winning 54% of the vote. In other county races, John Crawford won for Magistrate District 1, Justin Williams won for Constable Distict 1, Steven Cornn won for Constable District 2, Bobby Overbay won for Magistrate District 3, Jeff Book took the Magistrate District 4 race, Travis Gregory won for Constable District 4, Billy Oakley won for Magistrate District 5 and Robert Smith won for Constable District 6. The other Magistrate and Constable posts were unapposed. In the city races, for Mayor of London Randall Weddle got 829 votes, Judd Weaver got 583 and Jacob Kirby 134. So Weddle and Weaver move on to the general election this fall. In the City Council contest the top 12 vote getters were, in order, Kip Jervis, Kelly Green, Holly Little, Donnie Lee Philpot, Justin Young, Marty Huff, Stacy Benge, Sherrie Mays, Wes Benge, Stewart Walker, Joshua Samples and Chase Carson. Those 12 move on to the general election where it will be pared down to the 6 that will sit on the council. For more details click here.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adair, Allen, Barren, Boyle, Butler, Casey, Clark, Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Allen; Barren; Boyle; Butler; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Estill; Fayette; Garrard; Grayson; Green; Hardin; Hart; Jackson; Jessamine; Knox; Larue; Laurel; Lincoln; Logan; Madison; Marion; McCreary; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Montgomery; Nelson; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Russell; Simpson; Taylor; Warren; Washington; Wayne; Whitley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 240 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ALLEN BARREN BOYLE BUTLER CASEY CLARK CLINTON CUMBERLAND EDMONSON ESTILL FAYETTE GARRARD GRAYSON GREEN HARDIN HART JACKSON JESSAMINE KNOX LARUE LAUREL LINCOLN LOGAN MADISON MARION MCCREARY MERCER METCALFE MONROE MONTGOMERY NELSON POWELL PULASKI ROCKCASTLE RUSSELL SIMPSON TAYLOR WARREN WASHINGTON WAYNE WHITLEY
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
Kentucky Primary: What to know before Primary Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s Primary election is on Tuesday May 17. If you are planning to vote on election day there are a few things to keep in mind so you don’t run into any problems. The first thing to know is where you should go to...
KENTUCKY STATE
County receives recycling grant award

The Russell County Fiscal Court has received a $11,200 recycling grant award. Governor Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman made the announcement this week, and Russell County’s is among 71 statewide recipients to expand recycling, reduce the amount of solid waste going into landfills, and improve the environmental management of household hazardous waste.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
4 Things You May Have Missed From A Wild Kentucky Primary Night

Louisville was understandably mostly focused last night on who won our mayoral race and Congressional race. But, there were big races outside of the city, smaller races in Louisville and even some surprising performances from those who lost that deserve our attention, too. Here are some important takeaways that you...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Severe weather pictures, video coming in from Pulaski County

In Pulaski County, viewer Ashley Wilson sent in video of what appears to be a funnel cloud. Wilson says she took these pictures across from the Somerset Mall just after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Dwight Sears shared pictures showing a before and after scene in Shopville. Viewer Misty Flynn sent in...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
Jamestown Council, Lakefest committee to meet today

The Jamestown City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at Jamestown City Hall. The Lakefest Committee will hold a meeting at City Hall beginning at 5 p.m. We’ll have more from the meeting on tomorrow’s local news.
JAMESTOWN, KY
Glover wins hotly-contested Clerk’s race

In a five-way race in the Republican Primary for Russell County Clerk, Patti Glover emerged victorious. Glover finished with 2,070 votes, finishing ahead of Amy Riggins Melson (1,730 votes) and Kennedy Coffey (1,628 votes). Sherita Medaris finished with 971 votes and Kim Fenske finished with 365 votes. Glover will be...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Beshear signs four bills benefiting military families, veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear signed four pieces of legislation recently passed by the General Assembly to salute military children and their families in celebration of Military Appreciation Month; the measures were signed to help strengthen Kentucky’s military community. ”We thank them for their support in responding...
KENTUCKY STATE

