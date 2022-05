WEST CHESTER, PA — A West Chester man has been arrested and charged with Strangulation after an incident that occurred on Sunday. Authorities state that on May 15, 2022, at approximately 3:45 PM, the West Chester Police Department received a complaint of an assault that occurred earlier in the day in the 300 block of East Marshall Street. Through an investigation, it was determined that the suspect, identified as 36-year-old David Cruz from West Chester, assaulted the victim in a parking lot. The victim sustained an injury as a result of the assault. At approximately 6:45 PM, Cruz turned himself in to West Chester Police.

