Washington, DC

East Wayne Firefighter Receives Medal of Valor from President

By Jim Michaels
whbc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two Ohio public safety officials were among the 15 receiving the Medal of Valor from President Biden on Monday, one of them posthumously. Assistant East Wayne Fire District...

www.whbc.com

