Carrie Underwood is coming to the Quad Cities! You can catch the legendary Carrie Underwood live in concert at the TaxSlayer Center on November 12th! On the heels of her triumphant headlining return to the iconic Stagecoach Festival, 8-time GRAMMY® Award winner and 3-time ACM Entertainer of the Year, Carrie Underwood, announces her new arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, with dates in Fall 2022 and Spring 2023. Underwood will be joined on THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR by special guest Jimmie Allen on all dates. After teasing fans about the impending announcement on social media and on last night’s episode of American Idol, Underwood made the official reveal this morning.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO