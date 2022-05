Several open seats are available on the North Judson Board of Zoning Appeals, Unsafe Hearing Authority and Planning Commission. North Judson Clerk-Treasurer Andrew Rowe said one or two seats are open on each of those boards and commissions. He noted that there has not been a full membership on those board and commissions for a while. The council would like to see full membership on these boards to ensure the residents are being fully represented on matters that are presented to each entity.

NORTH JUDSON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO