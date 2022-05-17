ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK won't 'shy away' from unilaterally changing Northern Ireland protocol, says minister, as government prepares plan

By Catherine Neilan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNGcS_0fgihSt100
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in Poland on April 5, 2022

Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • A minister has said the UK "won't shy away" from ripping up the Northern Ireland protocol.
  • Brandon Lewis was speaking ahead of Liz Truss' statement to MPs to set out plans for new legislation.
  • Simon Coveney, Ireland's foreign minister, told Truss to "get back to the table" instead.

A minister insisted the UK "won't shy away" from scrapping the Northern Ireland protocol, ignoring warnings from Ireland that this would breach international law.

Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, denied plans had been delayed after an alarmed response from Dublin and Washington, saying there had been no intention to put the full legislation before parliament this week.

But he told Sky News the UK would not "shy away" from bringing forward legislation unilaterally, adding: "We would like to do that by agreement with the EU but we reserve the right to do what we need to do to do the right thing for the people of Northern Ireland and the wider United Kingdom."

He stressed the scale of checks imposed on goods travelling from Britain to Northern Ireland "as if they were going into the EU", saying: "That just doesn't work and there are products that can't travel that way."

Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, has set out plans for new legislation to allow the government to ignore parts of the border agreement.

Its aim is to to stop checks on goods entering from Britain and to end the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in the territory.

The timetable for Truss putting forward the legislation has slipped: originally the bill – known internally as UKIM2 – was due to be set out this week, as previously reported by Insider .

Now sources told Insider it was likely to come some time before parliament's summer recess around the end of July.

Other sources pointed to fractures forming between Number 10 and the Foreign Office, with frustration at the more provocative approach taken by Truss, who one insider said had been "nowhere" in negotiations.

A unilateral move is likely to put the government on a collision course with both its own backbenchers, many of whom rebelled over previous efforts to overwrite the Brexit agreement. It could also worsen relations with the EU and the US .

Having previously told Maros Sefcovic the UK had "no choice" but to act unilaterally , Truss spoke with Simon Coveney, Ireland's foreign affairs minister, on Monday night to discuss the UK's position.

"I made clear that breaking international law is not the answer to solving protocol issues," Coveney said Tuesday morning.

"The EU/UK negotiating teams haven't met since Feb. Time to get back to the table."

Boris Johnson, the prime minister, travelled to Belfast on Monday where he met with leaders of the various parties, including the DUP, which wants the protocol to be scrapped entirely, as well as Sinn Fein, which recently became the largest at Stormont in terms of seats for the firs time in its history.

During his visit, Johnson gave a glimpse of some of the UK's plans, saying: "We would love this to be done in a consensual way with our friends and partners, ironing out the problems, stopping some of these barriers east-west.

"But to get that done, to have the insurance, we need to proceed with a legislative solution as well."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Coveney
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Brandon Lewis
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Foreign Minister#British#Sky News#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

496K+
Followers
32K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy