6 months after Young Dolph’s murder, investigation still ongoing into details of fatal shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been six month since the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

He was gunned down in November inside a local cookie shop in south Memphis.

His death rocked the community and the owners of the business where the shooting happened, Makeda’s Cookies.

In March, the business decided not to reopen its Airways Boulevard location.

Now, even with two suspected shooters behind bars, investigators are still piecing together details behind the fatal shooting.

Justin Johnson, 23, and Cornelius Smith, 32, are in jail at 201 Poplar and have been in and out of court since their arrest.

Both were officially indicted in January and face murder and other charges.

Smith is also charged with attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting at Young Dolph’s brother, who was with him at Makeda’s.

Smith was arrested on Dec. 9 in Southaven on an auto-theft warrant involving the white Mercedes Benz used in the murder, according to Shelby County District Attorney Weirich.

Weirich’s office said the Mercedes was stolen in a carjacking on Nov. 10 at a gas station on Kirby.

Working on information from a tipster who said the car was used in the murder of Young Dolph, police found the car on Nov. 20 in the 1100 block of Bradley St. in Orange Mound, three days after the world-renowned artist was gunned down.

Young Dolph Mural A mural to Young Dolph has been completed on the side of the Community Grocery Store at Castalia and Boyle. (WHBQ)

Both are scheduled to appear in court next week, where Smith will learn if he will get a bond.

Johnson, who is also known as Straight Drop in the rap community, managed to drop new music last month.

Another man arrested with Johnson in Indiana, Sundale Barnett, still has a warrant out for his arrest, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Barnett will reportedly face accessory charges for helping Smith.

