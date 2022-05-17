ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kremlin says G7 using Russia's reserves for Ukraine would be 'outright theft'

 2 days ago
May 17 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday it would be "outright theft" for the Group of Seven economic powers and European Union to seize Russia's frozen reserves and spend them on behalf of Ukraine.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner told four European newspapers that he was open to the idea of seizing Russian state assets to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine and that proposals to that effect were already being discussed among the G7 and in the EU. read more

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that no one had informed Russia of such an initiative, which he said would be "illegal, blatant and of course requiring an appropriate response... It would be, in fact, outright theft."

The Group of Seven major Western powers banned transactions with Russia's central bank and froze its assets held in their jurisdictions, worth around $300 billion, after Russia launched what it called its special military operation in Ukraine in February.

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 44

Guest
2d ago

Theft? Like how Russia has announced they are keeping all the not Russia owned airplanes on the ground in Russia?

Reply
42
tell a friend
1d ago

isn't it Russia who has been taking Ukraine grain putting it on ships and selling it? funny how karma works.

Reply
26
Pookie Lee
1d ago

How about just take everything that is putin because he won't be here to enjoy them. So give it all to Ukraine.From what I read he is the richest man alive. His family will be just fine. Ukraine needs all the money there can get from him because he started this ball.

Reply
8
