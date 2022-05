There is such a thing as illegal pizza, and I’m guilty as sin for indulging in it. When the pandemic set in, like many people, Eli Rumbarger was out of a job and trying to figure out a way to pay rent and make a living. The Providence pizza maker started crafting the focaccia pies he is known and loved for within the local restaurant industry out of his home kitchen on the West Side and selling them to friends and family. Word traveled fast, and soon his Instagram account @Hotline_pizza turned into a makeshift storefront, coordinating direct message orders and socially-distanced, timed takeout pickups outside his apartment at a double-decker house.

